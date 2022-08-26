For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Party leader was terror target, Social Democrat manifesto, far-right extremist election candidates, and an air raid warning: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 26 August 2022 08:03 CEST
Social Democrat party leader Magdalena Andersson presents her party manifesto on Thursday. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Early voting starts, municipal tax rises, and Nato meet on Friday: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 25 August 2022 07:30 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments