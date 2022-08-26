Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Party leader was terror target, Social Democrat manifesto, far-right extremist election candidates, and an air raid warning: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 26 August 2022 08:03 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Social Democrat party leader Magdalena Andersson presents her party manifesto on Thursday. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Swedish party leader Annie Lööf was target of Gotland knife attack

Annie Lööf, leader of the liberal Centre Party, was the intended target of the suspected terror attack at Sweden’s Almedalen political festival in July, the prosecutor in the case confirmed on Thursday.

“The suspicion is that the perpetrator intended quite simply to do away with her,” Henrik Olin, the prosecutor in the case, told the TT newswire, while telling the Expressen newspaper that Theodor Engström, who carried out the attack, was willing to plead guilty to preparing to murder the politician, who is a hate figure for many on the far-right.

“His lawyer said at the custody hearing last week that he is ready to accept responsibility for preparation for terror crimes as well, and that relates to this suspected crime.”

Engström, 33, a former member of the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement and a long-term psychiatric patient, fatally stabbed the prominent psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren in the main central square in Visby, the main city of Gotland at the start of July.

Swedish vocab: en måltavla – a target

Social Democrats: ‘For every krona on more police, one to prevention’

Sweden’s Social Democrats have doubled down on their pledge to fight gang crime in Sweden, promising in their election manifesto to spend as heavily on crime prevention and efforts to stop gang recruitment as on additional police. 

In a manifesto heavily focused on crime and segregation, the party promised that unlike the right-wing opposition, the party would not stop at being tough on criminals, with longer prison sentences and efforts to change the law to make all involvement in gang activity illegal, but would also target the causes of crime. 

Swedish vocab: brottens orsaker – the causes of crime 

SD leader downplays report on far-right extremism in party 

Jimmie Åkesson, leader of the populist Sweden Democrats has dismissed a report that showed that 214 of the party’s candidates in this election have links to the far-Right, saying the report was written by “old left-wing extremists”. 

The research organisation Acta Publica published the report, Ur mylla brun, (“Out of the brown crowd”), on Thursday, analysing every politician who has stood for election in the last five Swedish elections. 

“This report says nothing about what people think,” he said in a party leader interview with SVT. “It talks about what books people have read, what parties they went to in the 1990s, and from that information ascribe opinions to people that I think are wrong.” 

He said it was not surprising that Sweden Democrat candidates were over-represented, as people with an interest in limiting immigration would have spent time on web forums linked to the far-right. 

“If you’ve been engaged or in some way interested in this issue, then there’s been a wealth of different internet forums, Facebook pages, and organisations and so, people might have looked about and perhaps not been sufficiently informed to sort between them,” he said. 

Swedish vocab: påläst – informed, up-to-date

Swedish motorists receive mystery air raid warning

Swedish motorists were left puzzled this week after mistakenly receiving an air raid warning, an incident authorities termed “serious” on Thursday given the war in Ukraine and Russia’s irritation over Sweden’s Nato bid.

“We are in the process of investigating how it happened”, a spokeswoman for the Swedish Transport Administration told AFP.

The alert was sent out on Wednesday on a so-called Traffic Message Channel, a system currently being phased out in Sweden that allows motorists to receive traffic updates via their car radio.

The message was sent out in the southern county of Blekinge, which is home to one of Sweden’s biggest air force bases.

“Important traffic message, Blekinge county: Air raid, danger”, appeared on vehicle dashboards, preceded by a danger triangle.
Media outlets then contacted the Transport Administration, informing it that the warning had been sent out.

Swedish vocab: luftangrepp – ait attack

Nearly 300 Swedish election candidates linked to right-wing extremism

Nearly 300 candidates for Swedish county, municipal and parliamentary elections have expressed racist or neo-Nazi views, according to a new report by the Swedish research company Acta Publica.

Of these, the clear majority of candidates, 214 individuals, were standing for the Sweden Democrats. 22 were Social Democrats, while the Moderates and Christian Democrats had 20 each.

In the report, titled Ur mylla brun, (“Out of the brown crowd”), Acta Publica analysed every politician who has stood for election in the last five Swedish elections. Around 1,100 of those standing for parliamentary elections have been linked to right-wing extremist views.

Swedish vocab: en kartläggning – an analysis/survey/mapping

Early voting starts in Swedish election 

Early voting started in the Swedish election on Wednesday, with Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch and Green Party leader Märta Stenevi among those voting on the first possible day. 

“If you’ve already decided, it can be to your advantage not to wait until the last day,” Busch told the TT newswire. “You might get ill, and other things can happen, so if you know what you’re going to vote, you can take the opportunity and use your vote already now.” 

In the 2018 election, 37 percent of people voted in advance. If you later change your mind about which party you intend to vote for, it is possible to vote again at the voting location where you are registered, and your new vote will then replace your old one. 

Swedish vocab: förtidsröstningen – early voting

Municipalities warn they may have to raise taxes to counter inflation 

The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions has warned that municipalities in Sweden may have to raise taxes to meet rising costs due to current high rates of inflation. 

“Growing inflation hit the pension costs of the municipality sector, and to the extent that their value is guaranteed with the price base amount, this increases the whole pension burden,” said Annika Wallenskog, the association’s chief economist, said. 

The association expects pension costs for municipalities and regions to be over 40 billion kronor more next year compared to 2022, and to continue growing in 2024. 

“There are only two possible tools to turn to,” Wallenskog continued, “either efficiency measures and savings, or higher taxes.” 

Swedish vocab: effektiviseringar – efficiency measures 

Sweden to go into economic slowdown next year: Swedbank

A period of economic slowdown and falling property prices will affect the Swedish economy for some time, Swedbank’s economists say. The bank has lowered its prognosis for Sweden’s growth for this year and next.

For 2023, Swedbank’s economists are now predicting that growth will be a barely noticeable 0.2 percent, compared to previous predictions of 2.1 percent. This year’s prognosis has also been lowered from the previous prediction of 2.8 percent to 2.2 percent.

“We’re expecting a period of minor slowdown with falling GDP for a few quarters until growth improves in mid-2023,” the bank’s economists wrote in a new report.

Mattias Persson, the bank’s chief economist, predicts that consumption will decrease as inflation starts to affect consumers, and as high interest rates make loans more expensive.

“Companies will be affected by pressure on costs and the possibilities of passing those costs on to consumers will dwindle with time. Investments will be strongly affected,” he wrote in a press release.

Swedish vocab: försämrade köpkraft – worsened purchasing power 

Nato meeting with Turkey and Finland on Friday 

Sweden’s foreign minister has confirmed that her state secretary Oscar Stenström will go to Finland on Friday to meet top negotiators from Turkey and Finland to further develop the agreement reached at the Nato Summit in Madrid at the end of June. 

“This is about how we follow up the agreement Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed in Madrid during the Nato summit,” Ann Linde told SVT. 

Swedish vocab: att bekräfta – to confirm

SHOW COMMENTS