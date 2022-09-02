Read news from:
Everything you need to know about the new Stockholm to Hamburg night trains

Sweden's state-owned rail company SJ on Thursday ran the first of its new daily night trains between Stockholm and Hamburg. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 2 September 2022 11:32 CEST
Everything you need to know about the new Stockholm to Hamburg night trains
The EuroNight train to Hamburg prepares to leave Stockholm on Thursday. Photo: Jakop Dalunde

When do the new trains run? 

Starting on September 1st, the new EuroNight service will leave Stockholm every afternoon at 5.34pm, and arrive at Hamburg Altona station at 6.35am in the morning (8.51pm on Sundays). The train stops in Norrköping, Linköping, Alvesta, Hässleholm, Lund, Malmö, Copenhagen Airport, and Odense.  

It will be possible to board the train in Malmö between its arrival at 10.40pm and its departure at 11.44pm. 

On the Hamburg-Stockholm leg, the train will leave Hamburg at 9.55pm and arrive in Stockholm at 9:55am, stopping at the same stations.

How did it go for first trains on Thursday and Friday? 

According to Peter Krameus, communications strategist for SJ, the inaugural trip was a success, which had been helped by a test train run two weeks ago. 

“It went well. We hit Hamburg at the right time, and this morning, the train from Hamburg reached Stockholm, I think, 20 minutes late,” he told The Local. “It’s a small step towards improving international travel by train.” 

Jakop Dalunde, an MEP with Sweden’s Green Party, posted pictures of the departure on the Tågsemester Facebook page.

“Historic!” he wrote. “It’s finally time for the launch of the new tight train to Hamburg. For the first time in decades, we have daily departures to the continent all-year-round.”   

How much do tickets cost? 

According to SJ’s English language page on the service, prices will go from 264 kr for a seat, to 2,172 kronor for a proper bed in a first class sleeping compartment. There is a discount of 25 percent for children up to the age of 15, while children up to the age of five can share a bed with an adult for free. Youths between 16 and 26 have a 15 percent discount, and seniors have a 10 percent discount. 

These prices are the starting prices however, and will only be available for those who book long in advance. SJ has a demand-based pricing system, meaning the prices will rise as more and more tickets are sold. 

When and where can I book tickets? 

Tickets can be booked on SJ’s website here, but are currently only available up until December 9th, with all tickets up until this date fully sold out.

According to Krameus, a new round of tickets will be released on or before September 15th covering dates between December 10th and New Year’s Eve. 

What sort of compartments are available? 

As SJ’s own night train carriages are too broad to run on the continent, the company has hired carriages previously used by the Nightjet Service in Germany and Austria, now run by Austrian rail company ÖBB. The carriages ordered include first class sleeping compartments, second class sleeping compartments, second class couchette carriages, and second class seated carriages. 

The first and second class sleeping compartments have between one and two properly made beds inside them, with their own basins. The couchette compartments have six fold-down bunks, with passengers expected to make their own beds with the sheets provided, and shared basins. 

A EuroNight train in the Swedish city of Linköping bound for Hamburg. Photo: Jakop Dalunde

The seated carriages either have five person cabins, or open seating in carriages.   

Unfortunately, a complex bureaucratic hurdle has meant that the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority (Trafikstyrelsen) is unable to approve the sleeping carriages (sovvagn) and seated carriages (sittvagn), meaning the trains ran on Thursday night with only couchette carriages. 

“There is new EU legislation called the Railway Package, which says that if a carriage is approved in one EU country it is automatically approved in other EU countries,” Krameus explained. “But Denmark has not implemented this legislation, so we have to get these cars approved by the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA). It is the first time that this new legislation has been in place, and therefore it came as a surprise to us that Denmark has taken this stand.” 

He said that SJ has so far said that ERA approval will not come in September, meaning it will be at least a month before the sleeping and seated carriages will be operated. 

What’s the background to the service? 

Sweden’s Green Party has made restarting night trains to the continent one of its priority issues in government, with their coalition government subsidising a study into possible routes, and then in empowering the Swedish Transport Administration to tender subsidised routes from Stockholm to Hamburg and from Malmö to Brussels. SJ won the bidding for the Stockholm to Hamburg route, and no rail company bid for the Malmö to Brussels route. 

“The commercial terms in that procurement weren’t good enough, and they didn’t get any company willing to run that service,” Krameus said of the Brussels route. 

The subsidy will continue until May 15th 2023, after which SJ intends to continue running the service for at least another four years. 

“We have said that we will run the service every day, year around, from May 15th to September 14th on our own commercial terms. We think there is enough demand to make it profitable,” he said. 

What will it mean for travellers from Sweden? 

According to Mark Smith, the former British Rail station manager who runs the excellent Themaninseat61 rail travel website, the new service will be a “game changer” for travellers from Sweden, making it possible to do the trip from Stockholm to London in 24 hours throughout the year. 

This is likely to mean more Stockholmers take the train to Europe, rather than flying, as it is possible to start your travelling day already in Hamburg. 

Is there any competition? 

Yes. Snälltåget, the Swedish train operator owned by Transdev, already runs a train from Stockholm to Berlin, via Hamburg in the spring, summer and autumn, but uses the sleeper train to take Swedes to the country’s northern ski resorts in the winter. 

Are there any plans to extend the service? 

According to Krameus, in March 2023, SJ is considering extending the train beyond Hamburg to Cologne, Berlin or even to Paris. 

“As you know, we arrive in Hamburg at 6.30am, so it will be possible to go on for another three hours in any other direction, to Cologne, Berlin or Paris. This is something we are looking at right now. We want to do it but everything is not finished yet.”

Passports: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?

People who have more than one citizenship often hold multiple passports, so what does this mean for crossing borders? Here's what you should know.

Published: 1 September 2022 17:18 CEST
Passports: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?

For many readers of The Local, gaining citizenship of the country where they live helps them to feel more settled – but there are also travel benefits, including avoiding the long ‘non EU’ queue when coming back into the Schengen zone.

But this week the problems associated with travelling while holding dual citizenship came to light, leaving many people wondering what they should know when they are entering different countries.

Put simply – which passport should you use? And do you have to carry both with you?

Financial Times journalist Chris Giles tweeted that the UK Border Force “detained” his dual-national daughter while she was travelling from France into the UK with her German passport – and not her British one. 

He went on to say that UK border guards released his daughter. According to Giles, the border staff said she should have had both passports with her “and asked why she was travelling on her German one”.

The rules on dual-nationality have not changed, but now that the UK is not in the EU, there are strict rules on non-Brits who enter the country (and vice-versa) which has made it trickier for travel.

For instance, UK nationals receive a stamp in their passport when entering Schengen member states because they are only allowed to stay up to 90 days within an 180 period (unless they have a visa or residency card).

People coming from the EU to the UK can generally visit as a tourist for up to six months without a visa – but are not allowed to carry out any work while there.

So which passport should you show?

The first thing to be aware of is there are no specific rules on travelling with more than one passport. 

Travellers can choose to use whichever passport they prefer when going to a country. 

But one thing to note is that it’s worth using the passport that is best suited to your destination when travelling there. Each country has its own set of immigration and visa rules that you’ll need to research closely.

It could be that one passport is better suited for your trip – and you may be able to avoid visa requirements.  

In the case of the UK, many people are still getting to grips with the different rules that apply because it’s not in the EU anymore.

A question submitted to the Secretary of State for the Home Department in September 2021 provided some insight into this issue. 

The question from Labour’s Paul Blomfield asked what steps the UK government “is taking to enable dual UK and EU citizens to travel to the UK on an EU member state passport without having to further prove their UK citizenship?”

The Conservatives Kevin Foster said: “Border Force Officers examine all arriving passengers to establish whether they are British citizens, whether they require leave to enter or if they are exempt from immigration control.

“Where the passenger claims to be British, but does not hold any evidence of British citizenship, the officer will conduct all relevant checks to satisfy themselves the passenger is British.

Border control at Hamburg airport.

Border control at Hamburg airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

“When dual nationals who are eligible to use e-gates travel to the UK, they will enter via the e-gates without being examined by an immigration officer.

“We recommend all dual nationals, including EU citizens, travel on their British passport or with evidence or their British citizenship to minimise any potential delay at the border or when commencing their journey.”

The Local contacted the UK Home Office to ask if there was any official advice. 

A spokesman said: “An individual can present whichever passport they desire to enter the UK, however they will be subject to the entry requirements associated with the nationality of the passport they present.”

They said anyone who is looking for more information should check out guidance on entering the UK and on dual nationality.

In short, if you present a German passport on entry to the UK you will be treated the same as any other German citizen – which can include being quizzed about your reasons for visiting the UK – as border guards have no way of knowing that you are a dual-national. 

Do I have to carry both passports?

There’s no rule requiring you to have both passports, but you won’t get the benefits of a British passport (entry into the UK without questions) if you don’t show it.

Likewise if you are a French-British dual national and you enter France on your UK passport, you will need to use the non-EU queue and may have your passport stamped.

Should I think about anything else?

An important thing to remember is that if you apply for a visa and register your passport details, the same passport has to be used to enter the country. 

It could also make sense to travel with both passports, just in case. 

However, note that some countries – like the US – require that US nationals use a US passport to enter and leave the States even if they are dual nationals. 

In general, it’s best to use the same passport you entered a country with to depart.

The rules and systems are different depending on the country. But many countries require people to show their passport when leaving – and they will either stamp or scan the passport – this is how authorities know that a foreign visitor hasn’t overstayed their time in the country. 

So if your passport is checked as you leave the UK, you should show the one you arrived with, just to ensure there is a record of you arriving and leaving.

However as you enter France/Germany/other EU destination, you can show your EU passport in order to maximise the travel benefits of freedom of movement.

