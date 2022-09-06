‘Get the meatballs ready’: Swedish PM congratulates wrong Liz Truss

Moments after Truss was voted in as Conservative party leader, and as a result the UK’s next prime minister, Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson tweeted a message of congratulations to the @liztruss Twitter handle.
“Congratulations to @liztruss, as she assumes the role of Prime Minister of the UK. Sweden and UK will continue our deep and comprehensive cooperation. It is important for our citizens, economies and security,” she wrote.
Unfortunately for Andersson, or more likely her hapless social media manager, this account is run by a certain Liz Trussell rather than the new Prime Minister Liz Truss, who immediately made fun of the situation.
“Looking forward to visit soon! Get the meatballs ready,” Trussell tweeted.
Andersson’s account corrected the mistake after 27 minutes, tweeting to the correct @trussliz account.
Congratulations to @trussliz as she assumes the role of Prime Minister of the UK. Sweden 🇸🇪 and UK 🇬🇧 will continue our deep and comprehensive cooperation. Important for our citizens, economies and security.
— SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) September 5, 2022
In the defence of Sweden’s PM, she was far from the only person to make the error, with the UK’s Green Party MP Caroline Lucas among the many who tweeted to Trussell.
Trussell spent the evening making the most of the situation, who Sky presenter Sophy Ridge joked was “living her best life” replying to the wrongly sent tweets.
