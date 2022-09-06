Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

‘Jimmie, Jimmie, Jimmie’: The Local’s ABBA guide to Sweden’s election

Sweden's complicated political system with a total of eight parliamentary parties can make it difficult to keep up with the ins and outs of Swedish politics. Here's our guide to the election using the universal language of ABBA songs.

Published: 6 September 2022 15:53 CEST
Abba in 1974. Photo: Olle Lindeborg/TT

Social Democrat leader and current Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will be asking voters to Take a Chance on Me on Sunday, as she stands in a Swedish election for the first time. Andersson took over from her predecessor Stefan Löfven back in November last year, and will be hoping that she has impressed voters enough in the last nine months to hold on to power.

Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, informal leader of the opposition and the man most likely to become Sweden’s prime minister if the right-wing bloc wins, may be thinking Should I Laugh or Cry at the moment, after the Sweden Democrats overtook his party in the polls a few weeks ago.

Despite polling at some of their worst figures in decades, the Moderates have still got a chance of their bloc winning the election, meaning that Waterloo could be a better song for his party as he accepts his fate to potentially govern alongside the Sweden Democrats: “I was defeated, you won the war. Promise to love you forevermore. Couldn’t escape if I wanted to. Knowing my fate is to be with you”.

“How could I ever refuse? I feel like I win when I lose”.

The Sweden Democrats’ leader Jimmie Åkesson will be hoping that the Moderates will Gimme Gimme Gimme (or should that be Jimmie Jimmie Jimmie?) some ministerial posts in government if they win, and may even take over their offices in Sweden’s parliament if they cement their status as Sweden’s second-largest party come Sunday.

“Gimme Gimme Gimme some posts in your government…” Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Andersson on the other hand is still holding out hope for the Liberals – who have pledged allegiance to the right-wing bloc after previously supporting the Social Democrats – to switch back to her side after the next election.

As recently as August 24th in her party leader interview on public broadcaster SVT, Andersson said she would rather govern with the Liberals rather than the Left Party, letting Liberal Party leader Johan Pehrson know I Still Have Faith in You

“There was a union of heart and mind,” the song goes, “the likes of which are rare and oh-so hard to find.”

The Social Democrats are currently the ruling party and largest party in parliament, but they will not be able to govern without asking other parties – most likely the Greens, Centre and Left – “Voulez Vous (do you want) to form a government?” after the election.

The Left Party are likely to be thinking Ring Ring, “why don’t you give me a call?” if their bloc comes out on top on Sunday, hoping that the Social Democrats will offer them a place in government in return for their support. “Ring, ring, I stare at the phone on the wall,” as the song goes. “I sit all alone impatiently, won’t you please understand the need in me? So, ring, ring, why don’t you give me a call?”

I Have a Dream is perhaps the best fit for Centre Party’s leader Annie Lööf, who has reluctantly sided with the Social Democrats in protest against the Sweden Democrats being welcomed into the right-wing bloc.

Her real dream would be a government spanning the centre of politics, pulling together the Social Democrats, Moderates, Liberals and Christian Democrats (and perhaps also the Greens), to exclude the two most right-wing and most left-wing parties: the Left and the Sweden Democrats.

With the Moderates, Liberals and Christian Democrats firmly on the side of the Sweden Democrats, this looks more and more unlikely.

Ebba Busch and her falukorv. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

For the Christian Democrats’ leader Ebba Busch, this election is all about Money Money Money. Recently seen brandishing a falukorv sausage to make a point about rising food prices, Busch proclaimed in her summer speech that it has “become too expensive to be Swedish,” promising to lower what she deems “Magda prices” on fuel by slashing taxes, as well as cutting energy costs for the average Swede.

Finally, the One Man One Woman Green Party co-leaders Märta Stenevi and Per Bolund appear to be the only party in an election following a summer with extreme weather across Europe putting out an S.O.S. and warning of an impending climate crisis, making it a key part of their election manifesto.

Both the Greens and the Liberals have been hovering over the 4 percent threshold needed to hold on to their seats, so they’ll be hoping this isn’t Our Last Summer in parliament…

With under a week to go until Sweden goes to the polls, it’s still neck-and-neck. Will Magdalena Andersson be the Dancing Queen on Sunday, or will Ulf Kristersson come out on top? When All Is Said and Done, though, one thing is for certain.

The Winner Takes it All!

 

LATEST POLLS: Who is in the lead with five days to go until Sweden’s election?

Polls remain neck-and-neck just five days before Sweden's elections, with the left bloc narrowly in the lead. Here's a breakdown of the most recent polling figures.

Published: 6 September 2022 10:21 CEST
Social Democrats

Still comfortably in the lead as Sweden’s largest party, the Social Democrats are on 28.9 percent of the vote in Monday’s SVT/Novus poll, an increase of 0.6 percent since 2018. This would give them 102 seats in parliament, two more than they currently hold.

Sweden Democrats

After taking over from the Moderates as Sweden’s second-largest party in polls at the end of August, the Sweden Democrats are holding on to their lead and polled at 20 percent on Monday, an increase of 2.5 percent since 2018. This would give them 70 seats in parliament if they receive the same amount of votes on Sunday, an increase of eight since 2018.

Moderates

Now at risk of becoming Sweden’s third-largest party after the election, the Moderates are polling at 17.4 percent, a drop of 2.4 percent since the 2018 election. This result would give them 61 seats in parliament, nine fewer than they won in 2018.

Centre

The Centre Party are polling at 8.8 percent of the vote, an increase of 0.2 percent since 2018. If they were to win this share of the vote on Sunday, their number of seats would remain the same at 31.

Left

The Left Party are also polling at the same levels they did in 2018 – 8 percent of the vote. With this vote share they would hold on to their 28 seats in parliament.

Christian Democrats

Similarly to the Centre and the Left, the Christian Democrats are polling at a similar level to last election: 6.6 percent, an increase of 0.3 percent since 2018. This would win them one extra seat in parliament, giving them a total of 23 seats.

Greens

The Greens were at one point in the danger zone for winning under 4 percent of the vote and dropping out of parliament, although it appears now that they could be safe. They are polling at 5.5 percent with a margin of error of 1.3 percent, meaning they would be unlikely to receive less than 4.2 percent of the vote if the election were to be held today.

If the Greens received 5.5 percent of the vote on Sunday this would be an increase of 1.1 percent since 2018, giving them an extra three seats, putting them on a total of 19.

Liberals

The Liberals, however, appear to be at risk of dropping out of parliament, if the election were to be held today. They are polling at just 4.2 percent and have a margin of error of 1.1 percent, meaning they could in reality have a vote share of just 3.1 percent placing them under the parliamentary threshold.

If they were to win 4.2 percent of the vote, this would be a decrease of 1.3 percent since 2018. They would also lose five seats in parliament, putting them on a total of 15.

Left bloc

Although there are margins of error for each party and for each bloc as a whole meaning the vote could still go either way, the most recent polls put the left bloc (Social Democrats, Centre, Left and Greens) on 51.2 percent of the vote, an increase of 1.9 percent since 2018. This would increase the government’s slim one-seat majority by 5 seats, giving them 185 of parliament’s 349 seats.

Right bloc

Again, the margins between the blocs are so tight that either side could still win. With that in mind, the most recent poll puts the right bloc (Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals) on 48.2 percent of the vote, a decrease of 0.9 percent since 2018. This would give the opposition 169 seats, five fewer than their current 174 seats.

How do the margins of error affect this?

The margins of error, which vary for each party, mean that the results in this poll are correct with 95 percent accuracy, plus or minus the margin of error.

This means, using the Social Democrats as an example, with their 2.6 percent margin of error, that there is a 95 percent chance that the Social Democrats would receive between 26.3 percent of the vote and 31.5 percent of the vote, if the election were to be held on the same day as the poll.

The margins of error for each party on the day of this poll are as follows:

Social Democrats: 2.6 percent

Sweden Democrats: 2.3 percent

Moderates: 2.2 percent

Centre: 1.6 percent

Left: 1.5 percent

Christian Democrats: 1.4 percent

Greens: 1.3 percent

Liberals: 1.1 percent

