For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
‘Jimmie, Jimmie, Jimmie’: The Local’s ABBA guide to Sweden’s election
Sweden's complicated political system with a total of eight parliamentary parties can make it difficult to keep up with the ins and outs of Swedish politics. Here's our guide to the election using the universal language of ABBA songs.
Published: 6 September 2022 15:53 CEST
Abba in 1974. Photo: Olle Lindeborg/TT
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
LATEST POLLS: Who is in the lead with five days to go until Sweden’s election?
Polls remain neck-and-neck just five days before Sweden's elections, with the left bloc narrowly in the lead. Here's a breakdown of the most recent polling figures.
Published: 6 September 2022 10:21 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments