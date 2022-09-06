Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

SWEDISH ELECTION: ‘It’s impossible to guess which, but one bloc will win a majority’

Sweden's right hopes to wrest power from the ruling Social Democrats in Sunday's general election, relying for the first time on far-right support in what is expected to be a tight race.

Published: 6 September 2022 20:37 CEST
SWEDISH ELECTION: 'It's impossible to guess which, but one bloc will win a majority'
Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson and Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch campaign together in Sundsvall. Photo: Mats Andersson/TT

The anti-immigration and nationalist Sweden Democrats have long been treated as pariahs on the Scandinavian country’s political scene. But opinion polls suggest they will surge to become the second-biggest party in parliament — and one whose backing is essential if the right wants to form a government.

Sweden, currently in the delicate process of joining Nato, has since 2014 been governed by the Social Democrats which have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who took over the post just nine months ago, enjoys strong support among voters.

Some 55 percent want her to remain in her post, compared to 32 percent for her challenger from the conservative Moderates, Ulf Kristersson.

The election campaign has however been dominated by issues close to right-wing voters: cracking down on crime and gang violence, integration of immigrants and soaring energy bills. Despite the broad support for Andersson the outcome of the election remains wide open.

Polls credit the left with 48.6 to 52.6 percent of voter support, compared to 47.1 to 49.6 percent for the right.

The Social Democrats can rely on support from the Greens, Left and Centre parties, while the Moderates, Christian Democrats, Liberals and Sweden Democrats make up the right-wing bloc. Both blocs are however beset by internal divisions that will make the process of forming a government tricky.

In the 2018 election — when both sides refused to engage with the Sweden Democrats — it took the Social Democrats four months to form a minority government.

‘Tectonic shift’

Now that the far-right has been welcomed into the right-wing fold, “one of the two constellations will win a majority”, Stockholm University political science professor Jan Teorell told AFP. “It’s impossible to guess which one based on the polls, but one of them will win a majority.”

The end of the Sweden Democrats’ political isolation, and the prospect of it becoming the biggest right-wing party, is “an enormous shift in Swedish society”, said Anders Lindberg, a leader writer at left-wing tabloid Aftonbladet.

Born out of a neo-Nazi movement at the end of the 1980s, the Sweden Democrats entered parliament in 2010 with 5.7 percent of votes.  The party’s anti-immigration stance, together with its defence of Swedes’ cherished welfare state, has appealed to the working class and pensioners.

Its rise has come alongside a large influx of immigrants, with the country of 10 million taking in almost half a million asylum seekers in a decade.

“That is reflected in the issues” in the campaign, Lindberg said. “Crime and immigration are front and centre, whereas if you go back in history Swedish elections were always about welfare, the economy, jobs. This is a tectonic shift,” he said.

‘Somalitowns’

Andersson, Sweden’s first woman prime minister, took over in November 2021 when her predecessor Stefan Löfven retired from politics. Since then, the former finance minister has earned voters’ respect for steering the country with a steady hand.

While Nato membership was long unthinkable for her Social Democrats, she persuaded the party that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine required a hasty
membership application. Sweden had until then been militarily non-aligned for two centuries.

“A lot of people have confidence in her as prime minister, even among those who don’t vote for the Social Democrats,” Teorell noted.

Six years after her party tightened its generous stance on immigration, Andersson acknowledged it had “failed” to integrate immigrants in many
disadvantaged neighbourhoods.  She caused a stir recently when she said Sweden should not have “Somalitowns”.

Polls credit the Social Democrats with 28.5 to 30 percent of voter support, compared to their record low of 28.3 percent in the 2018 election. The Sweden Democrats are seen garnering 18.8 to 19.8 percent and the Moderates 17.6 to 18.1 percent.

While Kristersson remains Andersson’s challenger for the post of prime minister, having the far right overtake the Moderates as the second-biggest party in parliament would be disastrous for him.

He would have to concede more ground to the far right, which could demand cabinet positions rather than just providing informal backing in parliament.

“We want to have a maximum of influence, so it’s clear that our point of departure is to be in the government”, the Sweden Democrats’ leader Jimmie Åkesson told AFP. “Otherwise it’s going to be costly for the government to have us on board.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Gang violence tops voter concerns ahead of Swedish election

Gang shootings have escalated and spread across Sweden in recent years, with authorities struggling to contain the war-like violence that now tops voters' concerns ahead of Sunday's general election.

Published: 6 September 2022 19:52 CEST
Gang violence tops voter concerns ahead of Swedish election

“This is my son, Marley, when he was 19 years old”, Maritha Ogilvie tells AFP, holding a framed photo of a smiling young man, one of many that adorn the walls of her Stockholm apartment.

“He was shot in the head sitting in a car with a friend”, says the 51-year-old. The killing, on March 24, 2015 in Varby gard, a disadvantaged concrete
suburb southwest of Stockholm, has never been resolved and the case was closed 10 months later.

Murders like these are usually settlings of scores between rival gangs often controlled by immigrant clans, according to police, and increasingly taking place in public places in broad daylight.

The violence is primarily attributed to battles over the drug and weapons market and personal vendettas.

It has escalated to the point where Sweden — one of the richest and most egalitarian countries in the world — now tops the European rankings for fatal
shootings.

According to a report published last year by the National Council for Crime Prevention, among 22 countries with comparable data only Croatia had more
deadly shootings, and no other country posted a bigger increase than Sweden in the past decade.

Shopping mall execution

Despite various measures introduced by the Social Democratic government to crack down on the gangs — including tougher prison sentences and boosting police resources — the number of dead and injured continues to mount.

Since January 1, 48 people have been killed by firearms in Sweden, three more than in all of 2021. There are also frequent bombings of homes and cars and grenade attacks.

For the first time, crime has dislodged the usual welfare state issues of health care and education and is one of Swedes’ main concerns in Sunday’s election.

While the violence was once contained to locations frequented by criminals, it has now spread to public spaces, sparking concern among ordinary Swedes in a country long known as safe and peaceful. On August 19, a 31-year-old man identified as a gang leader in Sweden’s third biggest city Malmo was gunned down in the Emporia shopping centre, several months after the death of his brother.

A 15-year-old was arrested for the murder.

A week later, a young woman and her son were wounded by stray bullets as they played in a park in Eskilstuna, a quiet town of 67,000 people west of
Stockholm.

The right-wing opposition, led by the conservative Moderates and the far-right Sweden Democrats who hope to wrest power from the Social Democrats,
have vowed to restore “law and order”. Defending the left from allegations of laxism, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has promised a “national offensive” against the scourge which poses “a threat to all of Sweden”.

‘Parallel societies’

According to Andersson, the escalating crime numbers are due to the emergence of “parallel societies” following “too much immigration and too little integration”.

Jacob Fraiman, an ex-gangster who now helps other criminals leave that life behind, says even he is shocked by the level of violence.

“I’m from another generation, obviously we had weapons too. But it wasn’t often you had to shoot someone”, he tells AFP in Sodertalje, an industrial town south of Stockholm with a large immigrant population. “You used to shoot someone in the legs. Now, they’re told to shoot in the head”, he says.

At the police station in Rinkeby, one of Stockholm’s disadvantaged suburbs, 26-year-old patrol cop Michael Cojocaru says he and his colleagues regularly encounter brutal violence reminiscent of war and seize assault weapons, grenades and explosives.

“You’ll see wounds, people who’ve been shot with AK47s, who’ve been stabbed, people who have war wounds”, he tells AFP. “It’s like a totally different society … another type of Sweden”.

Experts attribute the escalating violence to a series of factors, including segregation, integration and economic difficulties for immigrants, and a large
black market for weapons.

The recruitment of young teens into criminal gangs — who aren’t tried as adults if they get caught — is also a major concern.

Seven years later, Maritha Ogilvie is still trying to understand why her son was killed. “He was just a normal kid”.

“I don’t know what happened with our society. I don’t know how they lost control over certain areas, but they did”, she sighs. “And it keeps on getting
worse”.

SHOW COMMENTS