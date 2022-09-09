Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Racist politicians, tributes to Queen Elizabeth II and Malmö school killer gets life. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.

Published: 9 September 2022 07:47 CEST
Ballot papers. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Local politicians spread racist propaganda

Five local politicians from the Sweden Democrats and one from the Christian Democrats have open links to right-wing extremism and have spread right-wing extremist and racist propaganda in social media, newspaper Expressen reports.

One of the Sweden Democrat candidates wrote, among other things, “isn’t it about time we wipe out those bloody Muslims” on Facebook in 2015. After the investigation, the politician has pulled out of the election and been removed from the municipality’s ballot paper.

Another candidate encouraged their followers to take part in a demonstration with the nazi Nordic Resistance Movement, sharing conspiracy theories that a number of Jewish families control the world.

A number of those identified have also been members in the right-wing extremist race-ideological organisation Det fria Sverige (Free Sweden).

The Sweden Democrat press secretary told TT newswire that the party have “opened up membership cases with all of the the candidates, and have frozen their memberships while the investigation is in progress. This means that they will not be up for election on Sunday.”

In a party leader debate on TV4 yesterday, leader Jimmie Åkesson seemed to attempt to play down the investigation, stating that “some of them had been at a party in the 90s, I don’t know how important that is today”.

Over ten years ago, Åkesson declared a “no-tolerance” policy against racism in the party, although it seems some candidates are not aware of the policy.

“We’re following our no-tolerance policy by taking them off our ballot lists,” Åkesson said.

Swedish vocab: nolltolerans – no-tolerance

‘There’s never been anyone like her’: Sweden pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson held a press conference on Thursday evening to express her condolences after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II, who was Europe’s longest reigning monarch, had died.

“There has never been another person like Queen Elizabeth and her passing away deserves a moment of consideration,” Andersson said. “We have all been party to drastic events which have changed the world, but few have been party to so many as Elizabeth. Both I, myself, and the Swedish people want to express our condolences.”

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral, her beloved country house in Scotland, aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf, who was Elizabeth II’s fourth cousin, issued a statement praising Queen Elizabeth’s “sense of duty” and “outstanding dedication”.

“My family and I have with great sorrow received the notice that my dear relative, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away,” he said in a statement.

“The Queen served her Nations and Commonwealth with an outstanding dedication and sense of duty,” he said. “She has been a continuous presence, not only in British society, but internationally. Throughout this time, she has been a good friend to my family and a link to our common family histories.”

“We would like to convey our condolences to the Queen’s family and to her people.”

Swedish vocab: vi vill uttrycka vårt deltagande – we would like to convey our condolences

Malmö student jailed for life for ‘reckless’ school murders

The student who murdered two teachers at a school in Malmö in March has become the first 18-year-old to receive a life sentence since the minimum age was dropped.

A court in Malmö said that the attack on two teachers at Malmö Latinskola was “particularly reckless”, and that the youth was guilty of murder despite the ruling of court psychiatrists that he was seriously mentally disturbed at the time of the attack. 

“The reason for this is that this is about two murders, and the district court has judged that the acts were particularly reckless,” Johan Kvart, the judge in the case, said at a press conference on Thursday. 

The student was also ordered to pay a million kronor in damages to the two murdered teachers’ loved ones. 

The court found that he had been sufficiently sane to understand what he was doing, and judged that neither his autism, nor his young age were enough to counteract that judgement.

The court also found that the murder had taken place after a period of careful planning, with the young man arming himself with two knives, an axe and a hammer in the school toilets, putting on a mask, scarf and ear protectors, and then waiting outside another toilet door for the two female teachers inside to emerge.

Swedish vocab: hänsynslöst – reckless

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

PM 'duel' debate, free school compromise from Lööf, force majeure, nuclear lies, and SD demands: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 8 September 2022 08:12 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

TV ‘duel’ between Sweden’s two PM candidates 

The final ‘duel’ debate between Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and her challenger Ulf Kristersson saw the two discuss profits in the welfare sector, the electricity crisis, and saw Andersson challenged on her Somalitown comments. 

The former Social Democrat politician Saida Hussein Moge, who left the party after Andersson said she didn’t want “Somalitowns” in Sweden, was called up to challenge her. 

“Why did you choose to stigmatise and single out us Swedish Somalis?” she asked. “Was it because of the colour of our skin?”. 

Andersson said that the comment had not been pre-planned, and that she had intended to say that people of different backgrounds should live mixed together in Sweden. 

“I know that Somalis in Sweden face a lot of discrimination in their every day lives, and I hate that,” she said. 

Swedish vocab: hudfärg – skincolour

Lööf: Stop badly run schools from withdrawing profits 

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf has announced that the government should impose quality criteria which companies running schools will have to fulfil if they are to take profits out of schools and distribute them to shareholders and owners. 

The new policy indicates how her party is seeking to find common ground with the Social Democrats, who are campaigning in this election on a ban on companies running schools from withdrawing profits to shareholders at all. 

In a debate article in the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, Lööf called for the Social Democrats to drop their policy and agree on the Centre Party’s compromise proposal. 

Swedish vocab: kvalitetskrav – quality standards 

Power supplier in Sweden plans to declare force majeure: minister 

One of the 100 energy companies in Sweden is planning to to declare force majeure and break off its fixed price contracts with consumers, Sweden’s financial markets minister, Max Elger, has said, citing an anonymous enquiry sent out by the trade body Swedenergy. 

“Of 109 members, 90 percent have answered, and 93 percent of them do not plan to declare force majeure,” he said in a press conference. “Six percent have yet to take a position, and one percent, that’s to say one member, plans in the current situation to declare force majeure. 

In contracts, force majeure refers to extreme situations which cannot have been reasonably anticipated at the time the contract was signed. 

Swedish vocab: att åberopa – to invoke

Swedish government accuses opposition of ‘lie campaign’ over nuclear

Sweden’s finance minister Mikael Damberg has accused the opposition Moderate party of running a “lie campaign” over nuclear power in Sweden four days before the country goes to the polls.

“I’m becoming a little tired of the Moderates carrying out a lie campaign in this election,” Damberg told Swedish state broadcaster SR.

“They claim that we shut down nuclear power, which is not true, and also argue that we’re to blame here. I could just as well flip their reasoning and say that it’s down to the Moderate municipalities saying ‘no’ to offshore wind power in southern Sweden.” 

He also pushed back against Moderate claims that legal frameworks prevent the branch from expanding and building more nuclear power plants.

“There’s nothing to stop the building of nuclear power plants today, but no one has done it so far,” he said.

With just four days left to the election, energy prices are a big issue for Sweden’s political parties, who are coming up with new suggestions for how to lower prices every day.

Swedish vocab: lögnaktigdishonest, lie-filled

Sweden Democrats set out demands for post-election talks

The far-right Sweden Democrats have announced a list of policies they want a future right-wing government to put in place if the right bloc wins a majority in Sunday’s election.

Among the new policies is a law bringing in compulsory deportation of foreign citizens who commit crimes in Sweden, stop-and-search zones in areas with crime problems, and a national ban on begging.

“Issues around safety and security are going to come above all others during the next parliamentary term,” the party’s leader, Jimmie Åkesson, said at a press conference announcing the proposals.

He said his party would ideally receive ministerial seats in a new government, but that if this were not the case, it would need to receive commensurate policy concessions.

“If we back a government, it will require an agreement in place which sets out the reforms that need to be carried out,” he said. “We expect to have a big influence.”

“We understand that not all Sweden Democrat policies are going to be become reality after a change in government,” he continued. “But we are going to make demands across many policy areas. These demands are not ultimatums. We now that they need to be negotiated.”

Swedish vocab: trygghetsfrågorna – the issues around safety and security

