Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Racist politicians, tributes to Queen Elizabeth II and Malmö school killer gets life. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 9 September 2022 07:47 CEST
Ballot papers. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
PM 'duel' debate, free school compromise from Lööf, force majeure, nuclear lies, and SD demands: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 8 September 2022 08:12 CEST
