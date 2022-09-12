PODCAST: What next for Sweden as far right catches scent of real power?

In this special election episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange, and James Savage, who puts in a post-meeting late appearance.

On a day when it appears that the right bloc could be tasked with forming a government (although this is not yet certain), we look at how each of the parties has performed, how significant it is that the far-right Sweden Democrats have become bigger than the conservative Moderates, and how a Moderate-led government would rule Sweden.

