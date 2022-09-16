For members
SWEDEN DEMOCRATS
What have the Sweden Democrats learned from other Nordic far-right parties?
Their sister parties in Norway and Finland joined the main centre-right party in coalition. The one in Denmark stayed outside. What have the Sweden Democrats learned from their Nordic counterparts?
Published: 16 September 2022 17:23 CEST
Danish People's Party leader Kristian Thulesen Dahl reacts to the Danish 2015 election result. Photo: Linda Johansen/Polfoto
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
‘Sweden was better than this’: Foreigners respond to far-right breakthrough
A clear majority of respondents to The Local's Twitter poll said they were "worried" about the Sweden Democrats finally gaining real political power, with many fearing tougher residency and citizenship rules and a rise in racism, intolerance, and populism.
Published: 16 September 2022 12:19 CEST
