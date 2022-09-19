For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Speaker to meet party leaders, Liberals slammed by MEPs, how climate issues were ignored in the election and other news from Sweden in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 19 September 2022 08:17 CEST
Liberal Party leader Johan Pehrson. Photo: Christina Olsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Excess mortality, Lööf goes, Swedish PM meets with speaker, and press group criticise Sweden Democrats: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 16 September 2022 08:08 CEST
