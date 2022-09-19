Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Speaker to meet party leaders, Liberals slammed by MEPs, how climate issues were ignored in the election and other news from Sweden in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 19 September 2022 08:17 CEST
Updated: 19 September 2022 10:44 CEST
Liberal Party leader Johan Pehrson. Photo: Christina Olsson/TT

Liberal Party criticised in European Parliament for Sweden Democrat backing 

Several MEPs from other liberal parties in the European Parliament have criticised Sweden’s Liberal Party for its decision to support a government reliant on the far-right Sweden Democrats. At a meeting of the Renew Europe group, which coordinates liberal parties in the EU parliament, some even suggested that the Swedish Liberals be ejected. 

“How can you take the decision you have made and still want to stay in Renew?” the Belgian MEP Hilde Vautmans asked her colleagues in the Swedish Liberal Party at the meeting. 

After the meeting the Liberal Party’s leader Johan Pehrson wrote a letter to Renew MEPs in which he stressed that “The Sweden Democrats, with their nationalist and populist agenda, are our chief opponents. We Liberals have clear red lines over what compromises we can make in forming a coalition.” 

But, he added, given the election result, the only way to create a majority together with the Moderats and Christian Democrats is “to come to an agreement with the Sweden Democrats”. 

“It will not be easy,” he added. 

On Monday, Swedish state broadcaster SVT reported Renew Europe chair Antoine Guéry saying that the Swedish Liberals would not be eject from the group. 

Swedish vocab: att komma overens – to come to an agreement 

Riksdag Speaker to begin talks to form Swedish government on Monday

The Speaker of the Riksdag will begin talks with the leaders of seven parties to form a new government.

On Monday, the Speaker of the Riksdag, Andreas Norlén, will begin one-on-one talks with the leaders of seven Riksdag parties to form a new government following Sweden’s historic election last week.

Following the talks, it is expected that Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson will be tasked with forming a new government. Kristersson has already announced that negotiations with the Christian Democrats, the Liberals and the Sweden Democrats are already underway.

But Kristersson has not yet given a clear indication of which parties he aims to include in a government, besides the Moderates and Christian Democrats.

Norlén will, starting on Monday morning, have individual conversations with the leaders of seven of the Riksdag’s eight parties. The Speaker spoke with outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson when she submitted her resignation on Thursday.

Norlén has not indicated a timetable for the order or duration of the talks.

Swedish vocab: en samtalsrunda – a round of talks

Swedish unions: We do not want an inflationary wage spiral

Swedish unions do not want to push for wage increased to match or beat inflation in the current wage bargaining for next year, as they believe this will contribute to a wage-price inflation spiral. 

“We do not believe in any idea of compensating for high inflation,” Veli-Pekka Säikkälä, negotiating secretary for the IF Metall union, told Sweden’s TT newswire. “If we demand compensation for inflation, it will like a cat chasing its own tail. Then we’ll end up where we were in the 1980s with high inflation for five years, and we don’t want to go there again.” 

Johan Ingelskog, the negotiating secretary for the Kommunal union, makes the same argument.

“The two parties in the labour market need to take a common responsibility for not driving up inflation, by respecting the model we have set up,” he said. “We have sen before that some white-collar union groups haven’t given a shit about the “marker”, and taken out more money, and that’s something we don’t want to see in this bargaining round.” 

Swedish vocab: att skita i – to not bother about (literally “to shit in”). 

‘Election campaign turned its back on the climate’

Climate change and what to do about it has been a key issue in many recent elections in countries around the world, but not in Sweden, Professor Sverker Jagers at Gothenburg University has told the TT newswire. 

“This was more an election campaign that turned itself against the climate, and above all against the measures that are necessary to handle the climate problem,” he said. “Increasing prices for fossil fuels and energy is actually necessary for us to improve our conservation of resources and phase out fossil fuels, but now the parties are competing over who can reduce prices. That’s totally counterproductive for the climate.” 

Even if the current campaign for the US mid-term elections, there is a much higher level of insight and knowledge about the climate compared to the Swedish campaign that just ended, argues Björn-Ola Linnér, a professor in international climate politics at Linköping University. 

“It is not exactly top marks for the Swedish election debate that the debate in the US is significantly more insightful,” he said.

The campaign in Sweden ended up being almost entirely about nuclear power, he complained. 

“There was an extremely limited scope on the broader list of climate issues. It’s unfortunate and not particularly helpful in the long-run, because it manes that there’s not going to be any consideration of an overall solution to the climate issue.” 

Swedish vocab: begränsad – limited

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Excess mortality, Lööf goes, Swedish PM meets with speaker, and press group criticise Sweden Democrats: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 16 September 2022 08:08 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swedish excess mortality over pandemic ‘lowest in Europe’ after Norway 

Only Norway has had lower excess mortality than Sweden during the Covid-19 pandemic, and since January 2021, Sweden has had the lowest excess mortality in the whole of Europe, according to a new analysis of national data. 

Excess mortality — the number of people who die in a month or year compared to the long-term average over the same period — is seen as one of the best data points for comparing how well or badly countries handled the pandemic, as it is less affected by differences in reporting. 

Nearly 20,000 Swedes died from Covid-19 during the pandemic, of whom 17,700 were over 70 years old, and between March and May 2020, excess mortality in Sweden was the fifth highest in the EU, EEA and EFTA. 

But since then, deaths have been below average. 

“If you want to be crass, I think the main reason is that there were fewer of the most vulnerable people still alive in Sweden,” said Fredrik Charpentier Ljungqvist, an assistant professor in History and Physical Geography at Stockholm University. “That’s the only reason I can see in the demographic data which might explain the drop off in excess mortality in the second half of the pandemic.” 

Swedish vocab: sårbara – vulnerable 

Annie Lööf to step down as Centre Party leader

The leader of Sweden’s Centre Party has announced that she is stepping down as leader of the party she has led since 2011.

Lööf, whose centre-right party broke from its former allies on the right over their support for the far-right Sweden Democrats, said she would stay on as leader until the party had selected a replacement. As she resigned she said she was “standing tall” in the knowledge that she had stuck to her principles, a reference to her party’s refusal to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats even at the cost of supporting the left-wing Social Democrats in government.

“I have done my part and I know that there are others who are not going to let hate win.”

She was, she said, “convinced that there are other forces which will push back when the limits of decency are being passed”.

At the press conference, Lööf said that her decision had been partly influenced by the threats and abusive posts online she has faced since even before leaving the right-wing Alliance and giving her party’s support to the Social Democrats.

Swedish vocab: att komma till skada – to be harmed 

Swedish PM formally tenders resignation to Speaker of parliament

Andersson submitted her resignation to Andreas Norlén, speaker of the Swedish parliament, who will now start the process through which a new prime minister will be voted in.

“I have made it clear that if the Moderates change their minds and want to cooperate with me instead with the Sweden Democrats, my door is still open to Ulf Kristersson,” she said as she went into the meeting.

“I am ready to cooperate with every party apart from the Sweden Democrats. I said that before the election and I said that after the election. But it is Ulf Kristersson who has chosen to tie himself too tightly to the Sweden Democrats.”

Norlén is now expected to hold a press conference where he will lay out the timetable and details of the coming process, which will see a new talmansrunda, a round of talks between the speaker and each party leader, after which he will decide who — in this case almost certainly Ulf Kristersson — is best placed to form a new government.

Swedish vocab: att begära ens entledigande – to request to resign

Sweden Democrats press attacks ‘extremely worrying’: rights group

The Reporters without Borders (RSF) organisation, a non-profit dedicated to defending and promoting freedom of information, criticised the Sweden Democrats in an article on its website following comments made by the party’s chief of staff, Linus Bylund.

Bylund made comments to state broadcaster SVT about “journalist rugby”, or “pushing journalists around”, later refusing to answer questions from tabloid Aftonbladet on migration policy.

Bylund complained to Aftonbladet of “having to dance to (journalists’) tune” for too long, stating that the party would now “do the opposite and we will decide when we want to speak to the media”.

“It is extremely worrying that a representative of the Swedish Democrats publicly encourages ‘pushing around’ journalists whose work is to hold politicians accountable and report in the public interest,” Erik Halkjaer, president of RSF Sweden said.

“Politicians should create favourable conditions for journalism, not undermine them,” he added.

Swedish vocab: att ställa dem till svars – to hold them accountable 

