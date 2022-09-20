Sweden’s central bank announces biggest interest rate hike in 30 years

“Inflation is too high,” the bank said in a press release announcing its decision. “It hollows out households’ buying power and makes it harder for both companies and households to plan their finances. The leadership [of the bank] has therefore decided to raise the key interest rate by one percentage point to 1.75 percent.”
As well as increasing the rate itself, the bank said it would increase it in the future more than previously forecast, with the rate now projected to hit 2.5 percent in 2023, compared to 1.9 percent in its earlier prognosis, and 2.5 in 2024, compared to 2.0 percent earlier.
“The prognosis indicates that the rate is going to raised again in the coming six months,” the bank wrote. “There is great uncertainty over the outlook for inflation, and the Riksbank is going to adjust monetary policy in whatever way is needed to ensure that inflation returns to the target.”
Stefan Ingves, the bank’s governor will hold a press conference at 11am to discuss the reason for the unexpectedly large increase, alongside Jesper Hansson, the head of the bank’s monetary policy division.
Robert Bergvist, senior economist at Sweden’s SEB Bank, wrote after the announcement that the hike was “not a happy step but a completely necessary one”.
He said it showed a united central bank “throwing all its weight behind an aggressive exit policy”, which he predicted would start to bring inflation under control in 2023, allowing rate cuts as soon as 2024.
🇸🇪 Inte roligt men helt nödvändigt steg från Riksbanken! Styrräntan idag: 1.75% (+100pkt) – nästa höjning 24 nov. Enig Riksbank – lägger tyngd bakom aggressiv exitpolitik. Under 2023 kan inflationen komma ned och öppna för räntesänkningar 2024. pic.twitter.com/Hk5ic4Wh3F
— Robert Bergqvist (@BergqvistRobert) September 20, 2022
