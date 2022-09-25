Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Right-wing parties back Norlén, gangs 'recruited children over summer', passport queues, and Södermalm explosion: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 26 September 2022 07:14 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Julia Kronlid has played a big role in developing the Sweden Democrats politics ahead of the Swedish church's church elections. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Right-wing parties agree to bring back Norlén as Speaker 

The four parties backing Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister on Sunday announced that they have agreed to vote on Monday to keep the current Speaker, Andreas Norlén in place. They have also agreed that the Sweden Democrats will hold eight out of the 16 chairmanships the bloc has of parliamentary committees. 

In a joint press release, the parties said that Norlén had under the last four years shown that he has “the necessary personal qualities and qualifications which the role requires”. 

The decision was praised by Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, who said that Norlén had “managed his responsibilities well over the past four years and been a good representative of Sweden’s Riksdag.” 

Under the agreement, the right-wing parties have also nominated Julia Kronlid as the second deputy Speaker, a decision that was opposed by the Left Party, who accused Kronlid of wanting to tighten abortion laws.  

Swedish vocab: erforderlig – required/necessary

Police fear more children recruited to gangs over summer 

Police have warned that gangs in Sweden have been recruiting school children when they are free during the summer months, with officers fearing that these children will then be put to use in their networks in the autumn. 

“I am extremely worried that this is going to continue,” said Carin Götblad, senior police at the Swedish police’s National Operative Division NOA. 

Swedish vocab: oro – worry 

Pandemic effect means a two-month wait for a passport in Sweden 

It is still taking at least two months to renew a passport in Sweden, with police hoping to get waiting times down to normal by December. 

According to Per Engström, the police officer brought in to lead the police’s crisis response to the situation, the police had so far offered three million passport application visits, compared to two million in a normal year. 

He said that in future, the passport office would send sms reminders to people whose passports are about to expire to avoid such a rush in the months leading up to the summer. 

Most regions can now offer passport application appointments without unusual delays, with the exception of Eastern Sweden and Bergslagen, where there are no appointments for seven to eight weeks. What is causing the delay elsewhere is the time taken to print and deliver the documents. 

Swedish vocab: väntetider – waiting times

Major explosion in Södermalm, Stockholm, on Friday night 

Many of the 20 people evacuated after an explosion in an apartment building in the trendy Stockholm district of Södermalm were allowed to return home on Sunday. 

The explosion took place in the stairwell of the building, and one person was taken in to be interviewed by police and then released. There is currently no suspect for the blast. 

Police are considering whether the attack is connected to one which took place in Huvudsta in Solna on Thursday evening. 

Swedish vocab: en koppling – a connection

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Explosion in Solna, deadly shooting record broken and autumnal equinox. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.

Published: 23 September 2022 08:44 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Apartments evacuated after explosion in Solna

A major explosion occured in Huvudsta in Solna, just north of Stockholm, late on Thursday night. Residents of the affected apartment block have been evacuated.

No one has been arrested after the incident which is being investigated as grov allmänfarlig ödeläggelse (grave devastation endangering the public).

The explosion occured in or next to an apartment block, damaging the stairwell and some windows, police press spokesperson Daniel Wikdahl told newswire TT.

The blast was heard over large parts of Solna and in some areas of Stockholm. Rescue services were still on-site early on Friday morning, but residents were not yet able to access their apartments.

There are no known injuries and police are unsure as to whether the explosion was targeting a specific apartment or whether it is related to gang violence.

Swedish vocabulary: flerfamiljshus – apartment block (literally, “multiple family house”)

Autumnal equinox arrives: ‘Days the same length worldwide’

The autumnal equinox – the time between the summer and winter solstice where day and night are the same length worldwide – took place this morning at 03:03am.

From now on, the nights will be longer than days in Sweden.

“Darkness is drawing in and it might be time to get your cosy lighting out,” SVT’s meteorologist Marcus Sjöstedt told the public broadcaster.

The onset of autumn can also be seen in the weather, where Sjöstedt predicts more cloudy skies this weekend with some rain showers.

“Next week we can expect some more unstable weather with rain and clouds at times. High pressure is conspicuously absent, as is the warmth,” he said.

Despite the weather, Sjöstedt is still positive.

“It’s quite nice that the days are equally as long across the whole world. That still gives you a certain feeling of solidarity.”

Swedish vocabulary: höstdagjämningen – autumnal equinox. (Bonus vocabulary: mysbelysning – cosy lighting)

Sweden breaks yearly record for deadly shootings

A man in his twenties was shot to death in Kristianstad, Skåne, late on Thursday night.

He is the 48th person to be shot dead in Sweden this year, meaning that the previous record set in 2020 has been overtaken, despite it only being September.

The alarm was raised at 11pm om Thursday, where police were informed of a shooting in the north of the city.

“Then there were a number of calls concerning gunfire, but also about an injured person on Göingegatan,” Evelina Olsson, police press spokesperson in the southern police district, told TT during the night.

He was transferred to hospital in an ambulance but his life could not be saved.

“We know who he is now and his family has been notified,” duty officer Mikael Lind told TT. “We can’t say more than that he is in his twenties and that we currently have no suspects.”

Kristianstad has been affected by multiple shootings – as recently as this weekend, a man in his 30s was found with bullet injuries in the same area of the city.

Swedish vocabulary: skjutningar – shootings

