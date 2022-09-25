For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Right-wing parties back Norlén, gangs 'recruited children over summer', passport queues, and Södermalm explosion: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 26 September 2022 07:14 CEST
Julia Kronlid has played a big role in developing the Sweden Democrats politics ahead of the Swedish church's church elections. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Explosion in Solna, deadly shooting record broken and autumnal equinox. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.
Published: 23 September 2022 08:44 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments