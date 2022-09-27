For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SWEDEN
Key points: Everything that changes in Sweden in October 2022
A new government, new employment rules, new vaccine and a visit from the Dutch royals. Here's what's changing in Sweden in October.
Published: 27 September 2022 17:09 CEST
Dutch King William Alexander and Queen Maxima their glasses during a dinner with 150 Dutchmen of fifty-years-old who were invited on the occasion to mark the 50th birthday of the king on April 28, 2017 at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam. (Photo by Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SWEDEN
UPDATED: What changes in Sweden in September 2022?
Swedish election, raised prices at Systembolaget, changes to health insurance rules and the end of the fuel subsidy. Here's what's changing in Sweden in September.
Published: 26 August 2022 12:34 CEST
Updated: 1 September 2022 08:08 CEST
Updated: 1 September 2022 08:08 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments