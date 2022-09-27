WATCH: Baltic Sea foams as gas leaks from damaged Nord Stream pipeline

Three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were visible Tuesday in waters off Denmark with gas bubbling at the surface of the sea in areas ranging from from 200 to 1,000 metres in diameter, the Danish military said.

“The biggest leak is causing bubbling around good kilometre in diameter. The smallest is creating a circle about 200 metres” in

diameter, the military wrote in a statement accompanying photographs of the leaks off the Danish island of Bornholm.

Denmark’s military also released a video showing the surface of the sea frothing angrily as the gas escaped.

Se video og fotos af gaslækagerne på Nord Stream 1 og 2-gasledningerne i Østersøen på https://t.co/pj96CN7CDB: https://t.co/7bgt8TljaH #dkforsvar pic.twitter.com/I1zEPaBLYO — Forsvaret (@forsvaretdk) September 27, 2022

The two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe have been hit by unexplained leaks, Scandinavian authorities said Tuesday, raising suspicions of sabotage.

The pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 2 gas leakage as photographed from a Danish F-16 jet near Bornholm on September 27th 2022. Photo: Forsvaret/Ritzau Scanpix

One of the leaks on Nord Stream 1 occurred in the Danish economic zone and the other in the Swedish economic zone, while the Nord Stream 2 leak was in the Danish economic zone.

A leak was first reported on Nord Stream 2 on Monday.

Denmark’s energy agency has raised security alert levels at energy installations following the leaks

