ENERGY

WATCH: Baltic Sea foams as gas leaks from damaged Nord Stream pipeline

Denmark's military on Tuesday released video footage showing gas bubbling on the surface of parts of the Baltic sea caused by leaks from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Published: 27 September 2022 16:32 CEST
The Nord Stream 2 gas leakage as photographed from a Danish F-16 jet near Bornholm on September 27th 2022. Photo: Forsvaret/Ritzau Scanpix

Three gas leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were visible Tuesday in waters off Denmark with gas bubbling at the surface of the sea in areas ranging from from 200 to 1,000 metres in diameter, the Danish military said.

“The biggest leak is causing bubbling around good kilometre in diameter. The smallest is creating a circle about 200 metres” in
diameter, the military wrote in a statement accompanying photographs of the leaks off the Danish island of Bornholm.

Denmark’s military also released a video showing the surface of the sea frothing angrily as the gas escaped.

The two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe have been hit by unexplained leaks, Scandinavian authorities said Tuesday, raising suspicions of sabotage.

The pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

 
 

One of the leaks on Nord Stream 1 occurred in the Danish economic zone and the other in the Swedish economic zone, while the Nord Stream 2 leak was in the Danish economic zone.

A leak was first reported on Nord Stream 2 on Monday.

Denmark’s energy agency has raised security alert levels at energy installations following the leaks

ENERGY

Swedish institute says underwater ‘blasts’ recorded prior to Nord Stream leaks

Two underwater blasts were recorded prior to the discovery of three leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia and Europe, a Swedish seismological institute said Tuesday as the unexplained leaks raised suspicions of sabotage.

Published: 27 September 2022 17:05 CEST
The Swedish National Seismic Network recorded two “massive releases of energy” shortly prior to, and near the location of, the gas leaks off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm, Peter Schmidt, an Uppsala University seismologist, told news wire AFP.

“The first happened at 2:03am just southeast of Bornholm with a magnitude of 1.9. Then we also saw one at 7:04pm on Monday night, another event a little further north and that seems to have been a bit bigger. Our calculations show a magnitude of 2.3,” Schmidt said.

“With energy releases this big there isn’t much else than a blast that could cause it,” he added.

Schmidt explained that since the releases were “very sudden” and not a “slow collapse”, the events were “in all likelihood some type of blasts.”

The Norwegian Seismic Array (NORSAR) also confirmed it had registered “a smaller explosion” in the early hours of Monday, “followed by a more powerful on Monday evening.”

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines, which are operated by a consortium majority-owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom, are not currently in operation, they both still contain gas which has been leaking out since Monday.

Photos taken by the Danish military on Tuesday showed large masses of bubbles on the surface of the water emanating from the three leaks located in Sweden’s and Denmark’s economic zones, spreading from 200 to 1,000 metres in diameter.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Copenhagen was not ruling out sabotage of the gas pipelines between Russia and Europe.

