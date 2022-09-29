For members
OPINION: Sweden should welcome Russians who don’t want to kill Ukrainians
Finland, Poland and the Baltic states are stopping Russians from leaving Russia. It would be a tragedy if Sweden did the same, says David Crouch.
Published: 29 September 2022 07:00 CEST
Russian passengers exit a bus to the passport control at the Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia. Photo: Sasu M'kinen/Lehtikuva/ AP
OPINION: Don’t be too quick to write off the Swedish model
Every time Sweden makes international headlines, somebody somewhere announces the death of the Swedish model. David Crouch begs to differ
Published: 22 September 2022 08:52 CEST
