TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden's next PM gets two weeks, security police take over gas leak probe, and forecaster predicts zero growth: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 29 September 2022 08:02 CEST
The Forsmark nuclear power station is on high alert. Photo: Vattenfall

Moderate leader given two weeks to form next government

Ulf Kristersson, Sweden’s likely next PM, has been given two weeks to strike a deal with the Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats, and Liberal parties over forming a government after meeting the parliament’s speaker on Wednesday.

Kristersson met Andreas Norlén, who was voted back in for a second term as Speaker on Monday, at 11am to give what he described as “a fairly detailed” description of how far the negotiations had progressed. 

“In summary, it’s a good situation, we have had constructive discussions,” he said. 

Kristersson said in a press conference that he had proposed a two-week period for further talks, with a meeting with Norlén after a week to report on the week’s progress.
Norlén later accepted his proposal. 
 
Sweden’s Säpo security police take over pipeline blast investigation
Sweden’s Säpo security police force has taken over the investigation into explosions at the Nord Stream undersea gas pipeline. The Swedish Coast Guard’s underwater drones are already near the site of the explosions and able to go down and look for evidence. 
“Säpo is taking over the investigation because this could be a case of a serious crime which at least partly is directed at Swedish interests. It is also not possible to rule out the involvement of foreign powers,” the agency said in a press release.
The coast guard’s KBV 003 Amfitrite vehicle is waiting for the signal from the police to send down underwater drones to search for evidence.
“This is not a decision we take ourselves, but if one of the coordinating agencies thinks it would be interesting to get pictures from the leakage area, we are able to help,” said Jimmie Broth, a rescue operation leader with the agency.

Swedish vocab: en undervattensfarkost – an underwater vehicle/submarine

Sweden’s economic forecaster now expects zero growth next year 

Sweden’s National Institute of Economic Research, the official government economics forecaster, has warned that Sweden faces an economic slump next year that will see economic growth grind to a complete stop. 

With greater than expected energy prices, interest rate rises and inflation, the institute has shaved 1.6 percentage points off its forecast for growth in 2023, leaving GDP flat for the year, at -0.1 percent in market prices, and at 0.1 percent corrected in calendar terms. 

The institute now expects unemployment of 7.7 percent in 2023, up from the forecast of 7.5 percent from June. 

Swedish vocab: en revidering – a reassessment 

Swedish nuclear plants “on alert” after pipeline attacks

Sweden’s nuclear power stations at Ringhals and Forsmark have been put on “extra vigilance”, as a result of the leaks at the Nordstream 1 and 2 pipelines. 

“The threat scenario for Sweden has widened and deepened and is both military and civil,” Sweden’s Säpo security police said in a statement. 

The nuclear power stations were put on high alert following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but were returned to a normal footing later on. 

Swedish vocab: skärpt uppmärksamhet – high alert (literally “sharpened vigilance”) .

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Nord Stream sabotage, new government in 'a few weeks', Nato talks 'moving along nicely': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 28 September 2022 08:50 CEST
Pipeline gas leaks in Baltic Sea due to ‘deliberate acts’, Nordic leaders

Leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, south of Sweden, are due to “deliberate acts” and “not an accident”, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

“The clear advice from the authorities is they were deliberate acts. We are not talking about an accident,” she told a press conference.

“We don’t have information yet about those responsible,” Frederiksen added.

Copenhagen expects the leaks at the pipelines, which are not operational but full of gas, will last “at least a week” — until the methane escaping from the underwater pipes runs out, the Danish energy and climate minister said at a press conference.

A Swedish seismological institute says underwater ‘blasts’ were recorded prior to Nord Stream leaks. 

Swedish vocab: undervattensexplosioner – underwater explosions

New government could be installed ‘within a few weeks’ 

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday that he believed he could be voted in as Prime Minister and install a new government “within a few weeks”.

“But nothing is done before it is done,” he said, saying that when he meets the Speaker Andreas Norlén on Wednesday, he would “sum up where we stand”, leaving Norlén to make a judgement on how much time it is “suitable or reasonable” to give Kristersson to negotiate a government deal. 

Swedish vocab: att redovisa – to sum up, give an account of 

King Carl XVI Gustaf formally opens parliament

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf formally opened Sweden’s new parliamentary term with a speech in the main chamber, in which he looked back to the first time he opened parliament in 1974.

“Since then, nearly 50 years have passed. Crises have come and gone bringing palpable stresses, but as a country we have brought ourselves through it all together,” he said.

“Do your best for Sweden and its citizens,” he told the sitting MPs. I wish all of you who have been elected to represent Sweden’s people, energy, bravery and wisdom for your important work.”

Swedish vocab: kännbara – palpable 

Swedish Nato discussion with Turkey ‘moving along nicely’: Foreign Minister

A delegation from Sweden’s Justice Department is travelling to Turkey for a meeting on “the extradition of criminal terrorists”.

Turkey’s Anadolu news agency is calling the meeting, Sweden’s foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday. 

Sweden’s outgoing foreign minister Ann Linde said that the talks with Turkey were “moving along nicely”. 

“My judgement is that Turkey will say ‘yes’ to Swedish Nato membership, however I don’t know when that is going to be.”

Swedish vocab: att rulla på – to move along nicely

