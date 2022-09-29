For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Sweden's next PM gets two weeks, security police take over gas leak probe, and forecaster predicts zero growth: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 29 September 2022 08:02 CEST
The Forsmark nuclear power station is on high alert. Photo: Vattenfall
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Nord Stream sabotage, new government in 'a few weeks', Nato talks 'moving along nicely': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 28 September 2022 08:50 CEST
