Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Sweden blocks Nord Stream pipe access, Turning Torso lights extinguished, entangled photons and Swedbank trial: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 5 October 2022 08:06 CEST
Lightning strikes behind Malmö's Turning Torso on a stormy night. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Right-wing to shelve high-speed rail, record Swedish power exports, Nord Stream still leaking, and Swedish geneticist wins Nobel: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 4 October 2022 08:12 CEST
