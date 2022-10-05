Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden blocks Nord Stream pipe access, Turning Torso lights extinguished, entangled photons and Swedbank trial: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 5 October 2022 08:06 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Lightning strikes behind Malmö's Turning Torso on a stormy night. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Sweden denies Nord Stream permission to examine pipeline 

Nord Stream, the company which operates the gas pipeline which has been leaking since a suspected sabotage attack, has said it cannot examine the pipeline as it has not been given permission by the Swedish and Danish authorities. 

“As of today, Nord Stream AG is unable to inspect the damaged sections of the gas pipeline due to the lack of earlier requested necessary permits,” the company, which is 51 percent owned by the Russian gas giant Gazprom, wrote in a statement

“In particular, ” it added, “according to the Swedish authorities, a ban on shipping, anchoring, diving, using of underwater vehicles, geophysical mapping, etc. has been introduced to conduct a state investigation around the damage sites in the Baltic Sea.”

“According to information received from the Danish authorities, the processing time of the Nord Stream AG request for the survey may take more than 20 working days.”

Swedish prosecutors this week imposed a ban on all marine traffic, submarines and drones on the entire region around the leaks, with some commentators questioning the legality of the ban. The prosecutors say they have made the decision because police are carrying out an investigation. 

Swedish vocab: tillstånd – permission

Malmö to switch off Turning Torso lights 

The lights that transform Malmö’s Turning Torso skyscraper into a beacon at night are to be extinguished, after the building’s owner, the property giant HSB, decided this would help save energy over the coming winter. 

The apartment building is the second tallest tower in Scandinavia after Gothenburg’s Karlatornet, and at night it can normally be seen lighting up the night sky from more than 30km outside the city. 

Swedish vocab: belysningen – the illuminations

Three physicists win Sweden’s Nobel prize for ‘experiments with entangled photons’

A trio of physicists on Tuesday won the Nobel Prize for discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics that have paved the way for quantum computers, networks and secure encrypted communication.

Alain Aspect from France, John Clauser of the United States and Austria’s Anton Zeilinger were honoured “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science,” the jury said.

Each scientist “conducted ground-breaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated,” the committee said, adding that the “results have cleared the
way for new technology based upon quantum information.”

Swedish vocab: ljuspartiklar – photons 

Former chief of Swedish bank goes on trial for fraud

Former chief executive of Swedish bank Swedbank, Birgitte Bonnesen, went on trial in Stockholm on Tuesday to answer fraud and market manipulation charges, three years after a money laundering scandal implicating her bank erupted.

In early 2019, Swedish public service broadcaster SVT alleged in an investigative documentary that at least 40 billion kronor (equivalent at the time to 3.9 billion euros, $4.4 billion) of suspicious and high risk transactions had been channelled to Baltic countries, notably Estonia, from Swedbank accounts.

The revelations, which saw the bank’s share price crumble, rendered Bonnesen’s position untenable and she was fired.

Sweden’s financial regulator the following year fined the bank some 360 million euros and warned it to follow anti-money-laundering laws. The aggravated fraud charge, brought in January, carries a jail term of up to six years.

According to prosecutor Thomas Langrot, Bonnesen “intentionally or by aggravated negligence … passed on false information about the bank’s measures to prevent, detect, block and signal suspicions about money-laundering in (its) operations.”

Swedish vocab: grovt svindleri – aggravated fraud

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Right-wing to shelve high-speed rail, record Swedish power exports, Nord Stream still leaking, and Swedish geneticist wins Nobel: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 4 October 2022 08:12 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Four right-wing parties agreed on shelving high-speed rail plans

The four parties negotiating to form Sweden’s next right-wing government have agreed to abandon plans to build a high-speed rail link, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has reported, citing a motion the parties have submitted to the outgoing Social Democrats inquiry on a “National Plan for Transport Infrastructure 2022-2033”. 

The parties argue that investment in high-speed rail “risks edging out other necessary investments” in infrastructure. 

Swedish vocab: höghastighetståg – high-speed rail 

Sweden’s net electricity exports hit record 7.3 billion kronor in August 

Sweden’s net exports of electricity hit a record level of 7.3 billion kronor (€670m) in August as power generators in the country took advantage of sky-high prices on the European market. 

Sweden exported 8.1 billion kronor of power, and imported only 0.8 billion kronor’s worth, adding to the 26.1 billion in net revenues earned by Swedish power producers in the first eight months of the year, more than three times what they earned from exports in the same period in 2021. 

“Of course, there are some companies making higher profits, but you can’t say that the energy industry, in general, is making higher profits,” said Åsa Pettersson, chief executive of Swedenergy.

Swedish vocab: en ny toppnotering – a new record 

Gas still leaking from Nord Stream 2: Swedish Coastguard

Sweden’s coastguard said on Monday it could no longer see any leaks from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in the Baltic Sea, but a smaller leak from Nord Stream 2 was still visible.

“The larger leak is now no longer visible on the surface while the smaller one instead has increased slightly,” the coastguard said in a statement.

The observations were made during an overflight on Monday at around 8am of the two pipelines suspected to have been damaged in an act of sabotage, it added.

“At that time, the smaller leak was approximately 30m in diameter,” the coast guard said.

A spokesman for the operator of the Nord Stream pipelines, Nord Stream AG, said on Saturday that the leaking from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline had stopped because an equilibrium had been reached between the gas and water pressure.

The Russian gas producer Gazprom, which owns 51 percent of the pipeline, said later on Monday that it was pumping gas out of the destroyed pipelines to reduce the pressure so that it could inspect them. 

Swedish vocab: förstörda  – destroyed 

Swedish geneticist wins Nobel Prize for Neanderthal gene research

The Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo has won the Nobel Prize for Medicine for his work sequencing the genome of Neanderthal man.

The Nobel Assembly at Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet medical university announced on Monday that it was awarding the prize to Pääbo for his “discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution”.

“Through his pioneering research, Svante Pääbo accomplished something seemingly impossible: sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans,” the Assembly, which awards the Nobel Prize wrote in a press release. “He also made the sensational discovery of a previously unknown hominin, Denisova.”

“I was extremely surprised,” Pääbo said at a press conference on Monday afternoon. “I thought it was a joke by my colleagues. But then it sounded a little bit too serious and it started to sink in.” 

Swedish vocab: överaskad – surprised 

SHOW COMMENTS