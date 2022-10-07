Armed police evacuate and search Malmö’s Emporia shopping mall

“We got a message that everyone had to evacuate immediately, so everyone started to run, including me,” a witness told SVT.
Filip Annas, a spokesperson for the Malmö police said that the operation had been launched after a member of the public reported seeing a person with a “weapon-like object” at the entrance of the mall.
“We have found a person who matches the description but have not found a weapon,” he said. “We are continuing to search thoughout Emporia and will hopefully complete the operation shortly.”
On August 20th a 31-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight in the shopping centre, while a woman who happened to be standing near to him suffered a bullet wound.
