Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Crunch coalition talks at castle, UK embassy passport crisis, Riksbank chief slams election pledge, and Sweden refuses Russia Nord Stream role: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 11 October 2022 08:18 CEST
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson holding a press conference in Karlskrona: Photo: Magnus Lejhall/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Södertälje's anti-gang demo, Covid support saved jobs, Green Party's leadership model, and study into Stockholm-Oslo high speed train: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 10 October 2022 08:21 CEST
