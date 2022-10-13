For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Two-day extension to government talks, free school chain banned, H&M redundancies, and Nato meet in Brussels: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 13 October 2022 08:12 CEST
Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist on his way into the Nato meeting in Brussels. Photo: Wiktor Nummelin/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Moderates 'stressed' ahead of talk deadline, Oxfam slams Swedish inequality, Greta and nuclear, and three jailed for Easter riots: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 12 October 2022 07:53 CEST
Three more jailed for Sweden’s Easter riots
Three men in Norrköping have been jailed for sabotaging a police vehicle during the riots that broke out in several Swedish cities as part of protests against a string of koran burnings by the Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan.
Two of the men, who are between 21 and 28 years old, were jailed for six year, and the third for five and a half years.
A large number of men have now been jailed for the riots, with other groups from Örebro and Linköping jailed.
Swedish vocab: döms till fängelse – sentenced to prison
