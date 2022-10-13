Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Two-day extension to government talks, free school chain banned, H&M redundancies, and Nato meet in Brussels: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 13 October 2022 08:12 CEST
Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist on his way into the Nato meeting in Brussels. Photo: Wiktor Nummelin/TT

Moderate leader gets two more days to strike coalition deal

The Swedish parliament’s speaker, Andreas Norlén, has given the Moderate Party’s leader, Ulf Kristersson, two more days to negotiate a coalition deal, with his candidacy as Prime Minister likely to go before parliament on Monday.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Norlén said that the work of forming a new government “should not be forced”, and that he would therefore grant Kristersson’s request, just as he had a similar request for two additional days from Social Democrat leader Stefan Löfven back in January 2019. 

Norlén said he had asked Kristersson to report back to him at 11am on Friday, with a parliamentary vote tabled for Monday for the first time after the meeting, and for the second time on Saturday.  

In a press conference after his meeting with Norlén at 11am, Kristersson said that his negotiations were “basically complete”, but that there were “some issues that we want to work a bit more on so we can announce everything together”. 

He refused to give any details as to whether the four parties were agreed on whether the Liberal Party would have ministerial posts in the new government – a key difference between the Sweden Democrats and the Liberals – saying he wanted to announce the agreement as an entirety.

Kristersson said that on Friday he hoped to be able to make public the deal struck between the four parties in its entirety.

Swedish vocab: att reda ut – to smooth out 

Swedish chain banned from opening new schools for ‘serious failings’

One of Sweden’s leading free school chains has been banned from opening new schools or otherwise expanding after the Swedish Schools Unspectorate identified “serious failings’ at three of its schools. 

Thorengruppen educates 15,000 pupils in Sweden through its chain of primary schools, upper secondary schools, SFI language schools, and professional training schools and it currently has applications outstanding to open 28 new schools or other educational establishments in the country. 

“We have judged that the shortcomings in the applicant’s existing establishments are so serious that in the current situation the conditions are not in place for them to run additional ones,” said Carin Clevesjö, the head of the inspectorate’s school permits division.  

Swedish vocab: allvarliga brister – serious shortcomings/failings

Swedish defence minister ahead of Nato meet: ‘we are losing time’ 

Defence ministers from Sweden and Finland will today take part in a meeting at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels in their first official engagement as “invited members” of the defence alliance. 

Ahead of the meeting, Sweden’s defence minister Peter Hultqvist said he was concerned by the delay in Turkey and Hungary ratifying the two countries’ agreement to join. 

“I think it’s a waste of time to try to delay all this, because we need to do military planning for the whole of the Nordic region. We need to work properly through all these security questions, and the longer we delay this, the more we are deprived of the time for this work. So it’s in Nato’s interest to solve this,” he said. 

With 28 of the alliance’s 30 members already having ratified Sweden and Finland, Turkey and Hungary are the only two remaining. 

On the way to the meeting, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “So long as there are terrorist organizations demonstrating on the streets in Sweden and so long as there are terrorists in the Swedish parliament, Turkey is not going to look on this in a positive way.” 

Swedish vocab: en positiv inställning – a positive position

H&M plans to make redundancies in 69 shops in Sweden

The clothing giant H&M has submitted an application to the Swedish Public Employment Service to make as many as 400 redundancies in 69 shops around Sweden, the Handels retail union has told Swedish state broadcaster SR. 

The group said that the rise of online shopping meant that it now had too few customers in its shops.

“We are going to reassess our current organisational structure and staffing in our H&M shops in Sweden. All of our colleagues in the shops in Sweden are going to be offered continued employment,”  Anna Wittbjer, the group’s press secretary told TT in an email. 

Swedish vocab: att varsla – to give notice of plans to make redundancies 

Swedish professors publish ‘beginner’s guide’ for foreign researchers

A group of ten Swedish university professors has published “A beginner’s guide to Swedish academia”, to help foreign researchers and lecturers find their feet in the Swedish university system. 

Philippe Tassin, a physics professor at Chalmers University, said that he and his nine co-authors had decided to write the book because of the difficulties many foreigners had in their first few years in Sweden. 

“There’s a lot you need to know when you come here. The book is intended to bring together all the information,” he told the Universitetsläraren, a trade newspaper for lecturers in higher education. 

The book can be downloaded for free at the website of the Young Academy of Sweden (part of the Royal Academy of Swedish Scientists) here.

‘Moderates a little stressed’ ahead of talks deadline

Sweden’s Liberal Party has broken the silence surrounding the four-party negotiations over forming Sweden’s next government, with the party’s group leader Mats Persson telling state broadcaster SVT that his party is “convinced” it will be a part of the coalition. 

This would mean overcoming the opposition of the Sweden Democrats, which said it does not want the Liberals in the ruling coalition.

“We are convinced that we are going to be included in this government,” Persson said, adding that the party was ready to extend talks past the deadline of this Wednesday if it is necessary for it to achieve this goal. 

“We’re in no hurry. The most important thing is that this will be good for Sweden,” he said.

According to the Dagens Nyheter newspaper Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson and Liberal leader Johan Pehrson have in recent days been holding one-on-one talks aimed at negotiating a solution to the deadlock.

The division appeared unsolved on Tuesday evening, indicating Moderate leader may need to ask for an extension to his negotiations when he meets the parliament’s Speaker, Andreas Norlén on Wednesday. 

A note projected on a screen at a meeting of Liberal party MPs on Tuesday afternoon, seen by a reporter for the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, said “The Moderates are a little stressed”, and even seemed to reveal Ulf Kristersson’s communications strategy for Wednesday. 

”Ulf tomorrow: ‘good atmosphere, close’,” the note read. 

Swedish vocab: lite stressade – a little stressed

Oxfam: Economic inequality in Sweden has increased ‘significantly’

Sweden is getting worse and worse at fighting economic inequality, according to a report from Oxfam, among others. Over the last two years, the country has dropped ten places on the organisation’s global index, and is now lowest in the Nordic region.

“Inequalities in Sweden have increased significantly,” Suzanne Standfast, Oxfam Sweden’s general secretary, told TT newswire.

The Oxfam charity publishes a worldwide report on economic inequality every two years. Countries – and their governments – are ranked based on their ambitions to reduce economic inequality, on a number of factors.

In Sweden’s case, the 2022 ranking means a drop from number 10 to number 20, with Oxfam blaming Sweden’s tax policy.

“Sweden is one of the OECD countries where economic inequalities have increased the most in recent decades,” Standfast said, putting the blame on the decision under the 2019 January Agreement to abolish, värnskatt, a tax on those with the highest incomes.

“We have a high tax burden, yes, but assets are taxed considerably lower in Sweden than in many other countries. This means that people with a low income sometimes pay a higher percentage of tax than people with greater assets.”

Swedish vocab: ojämlikhet – inequality

‘Germany’s nuclear shutdown was a mistake’: Greta Thunberg

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday said it was a “mistake” for Germany to shut down existing nuclear power plants while ramping up coal usage to tackle an energy crisis.

Germany has been forced to restart mothballed coal plants after Russia curtailed its energy supplies to the country in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Its decision to extend the lifetime of two but not a third nuclear plant beyond their planned shutdown at year’s end has however led to a split within Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens has come under pressure over his nuclear policy, with some ecologists criticising him for failing to keep to the planned atomic phase-out.

Asked about Habeck’s decision in an interview with ARD broadcaster, Thunberg said that “if we have (the nuclear plants) already running, I feel it’s a mistake to close them down” if coal was the alternative.

Lindner immediately took to Twitter to welcome Thunberg’s position. “In this energy war, everything that creates electricity capacity must be kept on the grid,” he said.

Three more jailed for Sweden’s Easter riots 

Three men in Norrköping have been jailed for sabotaging a police vehicle during the riots that broke out in several Swedish cities as part of protests against a string of koran burnings by the Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan. 

Two of the men, who are between 21 and 28 years old, were jailed for six year, and the third for five and a half years. 

A large number of men have now been jailed for the riots, with other groups from Örebro and Linköping jailed. 

Swedish vocab: döms till fängelse – sentenced to prison

