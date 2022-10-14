For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Right bloc strikes government deal, Sweden Democrat to lead Sweden in OSCE, Russia's Nord Stream 'bewilderment', and inflation nears 10 percent: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 14 October 2022 08:06 CEST
Swedish currency. Photo: Fotograferna Holmberg/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Two-day extension to government talks, free school chain banned, H&M redundancies, and Nato meet in Brussels: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 13 October 2022 08:12 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments