LISTEN: How will the new government affect foreigners’ lives in Sweden?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage.

After weeks of deliberation the Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson told the parliamentary speaker on Friday he was finally ready to form a new government. Assuming he survives a vote in the Riksdag on Monday, Kristersson is expected to become prime minster next week and will start work assembling a government. We discuss what we know so far about the make-up of the next government and how it plans to govern Sweden.

