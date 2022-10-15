Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: How will the new government affect foreigners’ lives in Sweden?

In this episode we discuss how the incoming right-wing government has said it plans to govern Sweden for the next four years.

Published: 15 October 2022 09:55 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. 

After weeks of deliberation the Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson told the parliamentary speaker on Friday he was finally ready to form a new government. Assuming he survives a vote in the Riksdag on Monday, Kristersson is expected to become prime minster next week and will start work assembling a government. We discuss what we know so far about the make-up of the next government and how it plans to govern Sweden.  

You can listen to the episode HERE. 



SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Why foreigners are furious about ‘humiliating’ work permit delays

In this week's episode we discuss: losing your driving licence; a Swedish Nobel prizewinner; no to high-speed rail; Nord Stream; Nato; and foreigners trapped by work permit delays.

Published: 8 October 2022 08:08 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage, as well as three people affected by the migration agency’s work permit renewal delays

Tune in for to hear all about: how you can lose your driving licence in Sweden; a worthy Swedish Nobel prizewinner; the right-wing bloc’s intention to ditch plans for a high-speed rail network; a round-up of a security situation described by the foreign minister as the worst since the 1980s; and, finally, for our main topic this week we discuss a petition signed by thousands of foreigner workers hit by major migration agency delays that effectively prevent them from leaving Sweden.

You can listen to the episode HERE. 





 
