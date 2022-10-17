‘Insane prices’: Can Australians in Sweden make it home for Christmas?

What’s the problem?

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented many families from travelling back to their home countries for Christmas in both 2020 and 2021, meaning this year there is an enormous amount of pent-up demand.

At the same time, many airlines are struggling to bring back staffing to pre-pandemic levels, making it difficult for them to increase the number of flights to meet demand.

Finally, today $90-a-barrel oil prices have significantly increased airlines’ fuel costs.

Airlines are now looking to make up for lost ground, pass on their costs and cash in on the demand, with customers feeling the brunt.

As a result, it is almost impossible for the average family to travel.

Stephanie Öberg with her Australian husband and two children. Photo: private

“It’s a strain on everybody”

Stephanie Öberg has been travelling back and forth between Australia and Sweden for the past eleven years with her Swedish-Australian family. She says that ticket prizes have only really started to take off since this summer.

“Before it was easy. In February the tickets weren’t that bad, but after the summer in Sweden ticket prices have just exploded,” she tells The Local. “People have already not seen their family for two-and-a-half years, and with these prices, it makes it impossible.”

Australians living in Sweden and other foreigners hoping to travel home for Christmas will not only be looking at the cost of the flights, but at the duration of travel as well.

“I looked at tickets, and it was insane, there were no normal tickets going,” Öberg says. “I had to do Copenhagen-Istanbul-Jakarta-Sydney, and it was 5,000 Australian dollars.”

So what are your options?

Paying the price

Using Stockholm to Sydney as an example, flights for two adults and two children for two weeks over Christmas will cost around 120,000 Swedish kronor for a return flight with one layover.

Cheaper flights, with two or more layovers, can be found at around 100,000 kronor for a return flight.

Flying after Christmas

Booking after Christmas will definitely save you money with one-stop flights currently sitting at around 83,000 kronor for two adults and two children and two-stop flights currently going for around 75,000 kronor.

Other routes

Foreigners in Sweden often look at flying from international hubs such as Copenhagen, Amsterdam, or Rome.

Flights from Copenhagen to Sydney are, however, currently even more expensive than those from Stockholm.

The cheapest option in Europe right now appears to be Rome Fiumicino airport, with one-stop flights for two adults and two children currently sitting at around 108,000 kronor

Christmas 2023?

For many, the only option will probably be to put off your family Christmas again until 2023 in the hope that prices will level out.

Global airlines have not released tickets for these dates yet.

By Harry Buttenshaw