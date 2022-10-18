Sweden gets its youngest-ever government minister

Pourmokhtari, the outgoing chairman of LUF, the Liberal Party’s youth organisation, became the youngest-ever government minister at the age of 26 on Tuesday.

The new minister has previously been critical of the Liberal Party’s leader Johan Pehrson, who has been appointed to Labour Market and Integration Minister in Kristersson’s new government. In her time as LUF chairman, she campaigned for the party to retain its liberal migration policy.

Her key political issues include education, integration and feminism.

She takes over the mantle of Sweden’s youngest-ever minister from Aida Hadzialic, former Social Democrat Minister for Upper Secondary School, Adult Education and Training between 2014-16, who was 27 when she was appointed to the role.

The youngest-ever minister worldwide at time of appointment is Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs in the United Arab Emirates, who took over the role in 2016 aged 23.