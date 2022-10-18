Read news from:
Austria
Sweden gets its youngest-ever government minister

Sweden's new Climate and Environment Minister, Romina Pourmokhtari, aged 26, is the country's youngest-ever minister.

Published: 18 October 2022 11:16 CEST
Romina Pourmokhtari in 2021. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Pourmokhtari, the outgoing chairman of LUF, the Liberal Party’s youth organisation, became the youngest-ever government minister at the age of 26 on Tuesday.

The new minister has previously been critical of the Liberal Party’s leader Johan Pehrson, who has been appointed to Labour Market and Integration Minister in Kristersson’s new government. In her time as LUF chairman, she campaigned for the party to retain its liberal migration policy.

Her key political issues include education, integration and feminism.

She takes over the mantle of Sweden’s youngest-ever minister from Aida Hadzialic, former Social Democrat Minister for Upper Secondary School, Adult Education and Training between 2014-16, who was 27 when she was appointed to the role.

The youngest-ever minister worldwide at time of appointment is Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs in the United Arab Emirates, who took over the role in 2016 aged 23.

POLITICS

LIST: Here are the new ministers in Sweden’s next government

Sweden's new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, has announced his new government to parliament. Here's a rundown of Sweden's new government ministers, from three parties: the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals.

Published: 18 October 2022 10:46 CEST
Kristersson’s government will formally take over power from the outgoing Social Democrat government at a skifteskonselj this afternoon at 1pm. This is a meeting between Sweden’s King, Crown Princess, the speaker and the new government.

Prior to this, Kristersson announced the ministers in his new government in a speech to parliament at 9.30am. Here’s the full list.

Moderate ministers:

  • Finance Minister: Elisabeth Svantesson
  • Justice Minister: Gunnar Strömmer
  • Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenegaard
  • EU Minister: Jessica Roswall
  • Foreign Minister: Tobias Billström
  • Minister for Foreign Aid: Johan Forsell
  • Defence Minister and head of Defence Department: Pål Jonsson
  • Civil Defence Minister: Karl-Oscar Bohlin
  • Social Services Minister: Kamilla Waltersson-Grönwall
  • Minister for the Elderly and Social Insurance: Anna Tenje
  • Financial Market Minister, Niklas Dykman
  • Culture Minister: Parisa Liljestrand

Christian Democrat ministers:

  • Energy and Business Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister: Ebba Busch
  • Rural Affairs Minister: Peter Kullgren
  • Infrastructure and Housing Minister: Andreas Carlson
  • Minister for Social Affairs and head of Department of Social Affairs: Jakob Forssmed
  • Health Minister: Acko Ankarberg
  • Minister for Public Administration: Erik Slottner

Liberal ministers:

  • Labour Market and Integration Minister: Johan Pehrson
  • Equality Minister and Deputy Labour Market Minister: Paulina Brandberg
  • Education Minister: Mats Persson
  • Schools Minister: Lotta Edholm
  • Climate Minister: Romina Pourmokhtari
 
