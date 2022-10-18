Read news from:
Sweden’s new PM warns gang crime ‘may get worse before it gets better’

Sweden's incoming Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has warned that the new government's chief priority of tackling gang crime will not be easy, with a risk of "a lot of conflict when the power of the criminal gangs is threatened".

Published: 18 October 2022 10:17 CEST
Ulf Kristersson outlines the programme of Sweden's new government in parliament. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

In a speech in parliament outlining the government’s programme, Kristersson said his government would aim to “lay the groundwork for solving the big problems in Swedish society”. 

“Let me say it bluntly. The government which is now taking power, is taking over a country which stands in the middle of many parallel crises,” he said. 

He argued, however, that the challenges posed by gang crime, an economic downturn, and high energy prices were not impossible to combat.

“My message is also hopeful,” he said. “We in Sweden have solved big problems before. Generations of Swedes have faced tough times and risen to the test.”

No other country in Europe was faced with as severe a problem with gang criminality as that faced by Sweden today, he warned, with gang crime now “a threat to society”. 

“It damages the confidence and the trust which Swedish society is built on, and is a bigger threat to the social contract than anything anyone now active in Swedish politics has experienced,” he said. 

The solution, he said was to follow the hardline approach to gang crime enacted in Denmark in recent years, with “Danish measures against Swedish crime”. 

But he these tougher measures would not have immediate results: “There is going to be a lot of conflict when the power of the criminal gangs is threatened. It could get worse before it gets better.” 

Among the hardline measures on crime outlined by Kristersson were the launch of new youth prisons, the deportation of criminals who are not Swedish citizens, building more prisons and hiring prison places overseas. 

After his speech, which you can read in English here, Kristersson announced his new ministers, and the new government will then walk to the Royal Palace where they will meet King Carl XVI Gustav to be formally instated. 

ENVIRONMENT

Sweden’s new government to abolish stand-alone Environment Ministry

Sweden's new government will abolish the country's environment ministry and instead place it under a newly formed Ministry for Climate and Business.

Published: 18 October 2022 13:36 CEST
In addition, the country’s new Climate and Environment Minister is 26-year-old Romina Pourmokhtari, the former head of the Liberal Party’s youth organisation. 
Ebba Busch, Sweden’s new minister of Energy and Business, who will oversee Pourmokhtari, said after her appointment that in her opinion environmental issues “had been given too much weight” in previous governments.  “If we want to solve climate issues, it’s about transforming industry and the transport sector,” she said.
The joint leaders of Sweden’s Green Party were scathing about the decision to scrap a ministry that has helped put Sweden at the forefront of the battle against climate change, ever since it was established back in 1987. 
“This is a historic decision which is going to have devastating consequences for environmental issues,” said Per Bolund. “It is impossible to get a clearer description of how low this government ranks the environment and the climate.” 
He said that while the Tidö Agreement between the four government parties was already a “deathblow” for the environment, abolishing the department risked “completely burying the defining issue of our time”. 

His colleague Märta Stenevi noted that the climate crisis had had no mention in the list of four threats Ulf Kristersson said Sweden was facing in his speech on Tuesday morning laying out his government’s programme.
“Instead, the Environment Department is being abolished and put under the business department, and we are getting a climate and environment minister who is going into the job without any policies, without a department, and apparently without any power.” 
Academics researching climate politics also questioned the decision, with Karin Bäckstrand, a professor of climate politics at Stockholm University, and former member of the Swedish Climate Policy Council saying she was “enormously surprised”. 
“We need to see the whole picture and the climate issue is connected to so many policy areas, the environment in particular,” she told Sweden’s Dagens Nyheter newspaper.
“Environmental issues are going to be given a disadvantage at the same time when we have a huge challenge in Sweden when it comes to biodiversity and forestry. We won’t meet the Agenda 2030 goals on biodiversity.” 

Mikael Karlsson, a researcher in climate leadership at Uppsala University, said the decision was “regrettable”, but that he wasn’t surprised, as the Tidö Agreement had already indicated that the four parties planned to dismantle Sweden’s climate policies. 

“They are subsidising high electricity use and fossil fuels, which contravenes the foundation stones of environmental policy which have existed for half a century,” he said. 

For this government, he told the newspaper, all environmental issues boiled down to a single solution – nuclear power – despite the fact that nuclear power cannot reduce emissions in the short to medium term. 

The decision to abolish the department comes only three weeks before the UN’s Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference, which is seen as a make-or-break last chance to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement. 

It also comes ahead of Sweden’s EU Presidency next year, when the country will be responsible for driving through the EU’s ”Fit for 55” package on the green transition. 

