Sweden Democrat slammed for denying climate crisis in parliament

In her speech, Widding, a civil engineer educated at Chalmers University of Technology, said that a warming planet would have advantages as well as disadvantages, and that there was no clear scientific backing for the climate crisis.
“I believe that there is a lack of scientific evidence for saying that we find ourselves in a climate crisis,” she said. “The last time that was the case was in the 1960s when summers either stopped or became so short that we couldn’t produce a harvest.”
She claimed that every piece of action Sweden is taking to combat climate change is simply “gesture politics”, and that even if Sweden cut its greenhouse gas emissions to zero, it would only shave 0.0027˚C from global temperatures. She called for an end to the “religion” of climate policy and campaigning.
Markus Selin, an MP for the Social Democrats called Widding’s statement “deplorable” and said he was “ashamed” to hear it.
“Just 24 hours ago we stood and listened to Ulf Kristersson here in the parliament’s chamber talk far and wide about climate efforts and the Paris Agreement, and now we are hear 24 hours later listening to the biggest party backing his government chirping up and saying we should drop all the work to get our planet out of the dirt.”
Annie Lööf, leader of the Centre Party, called Widding’s statement “embarrassing”.
“That the Sweden Democrats are climate change deniers is nothing new,” she said, saying that it was the Moderates, Christian Democrats, and Liberals who were really to blame for giving the party real political power.
“Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals – how could you let the party of climate deniers get all the way into the government offices?”
Att SD är klimatförnekare är inget nytt men att fattiga länder ska betala priset för avsaknaden av politisk handlingskraft liknar koloniala resonemang som inte hör hemma varken idag eller i framtiden. Det är pinsamt. pic.twitter.com/s8h73IrHhY
— Annie Lööf (@annieloof) October 19, 2022
