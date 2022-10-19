For members
When will Christmas rail tickets be released in Sweden?
The Swedish Transport Administration has finally released its train plan for next year, which will allow rail companies to open Christmas tickets for booking. How long will it take before they go on sale?
Published: 19 October 2022 09:30 CEST
‘Insane prices’: Can Australians in Sweden make it home for Christmas?
Foreigners living in Sweden who had hoped to fly home for Christmas in Australia or other far-flung places are being blocked by abnormally high airfares. What's to blame, and what, if anything, you can do about it?
Published: 17 October 2022 15:15 CEST
