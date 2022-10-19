Read news from:
When will Christmas rail tickets be released in Sweden?

The Swedish Transport Administration has finally released its train plan for next year, which will allow rail companies to open Christmas tickets for booking. How long will it take before they go on sale?

Published: 19 October 2022 09:30 CEST
What’s the problem? 

Christmas rail tickets are normally on sale from September, but most train companies, such as SJ and MTR, have so far only opened up bookings up until December 10th.

This is because the train plan for 2023 (Tågplan 2023), which coordinates the times for all passenger and goods trains in Sweden, has been delayed due to the Swedish Transport Administration’s switch to a digital system. 

The administration’s Director-General Roberto Maiorana said the new system represented a “paradigm shift”. 

“We are moving from working with paper and pens to carrying this all out in a digital environment. Carrying out this change is not without its challenges and that has had an impact on the time it takes to complete the task,” he said. 

The train plan should have been published at the start of August, giving the SJ 18 weeks to set tickets from December 10th. 

Martina Nord, press spokesperson for SJ said that the delays in the train plan had been causing problems throughout the year. 

“According to the regulations, we should get the plan from the Transport Administration 18 weeks before we are due to release tickets, but because that has not been possible, we have agreed to 13 weeks,” she said.

“During the summer, however, we have sometimes received notification with as little as two weeks to go, and now just seven weeks. This is not sustainable for us, because we need several weeks to draw up our schema for both trains and personnel.”

How long will it now take for Christmas rail tickets to be released? 

The Norwegian train company VY, which runs night trains between Stockholm and the very north of Sweden, has already released Christmas tickets, and plans to then adjust travel times to take into account the new timetable. 

For other smaller operators, such as Flixtrain, which runs trains from Stockholm to Gothenburg, or Snälltåget, which runs trains over Christmas from Malmö to the ski and hiking resorts in Jämtland county, it is relatively easy to adjust travel dates. 

Nord said it would take at least a few weeks for the company to release the tickets. 

“What I know is that by the end of this week, we will have a date [for when the tickets can be released],” she said. “It could take anything from two to four weeks to schedule everything. We have so many departures and there are so many trains that need to be put into the schema, with trains and personnel.”

“We are doing everything we can to make this happen as fast as possible,” she said. “We want nothing more than to be able to release tickets for our passengers, and understand their frustration.” 

‘Insane prices’: Can Australians in Sweden make it home for Christmas?

Foreigners living in Sweden who had hoped to fly home for Christmas in Australia or other far-flung places are being blocked by abnormally high airfares. What's to blame, and what, if anything, you can do about it?

Published: 17 October 2022 15:15 CEST
What’s the problem? 

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented many families from travelling back to their home countries for Christmas in both 2020 and 2021, meaning this year there is an enormous amount of pent-up demand. 

At the same time, many airlines are struggling to bring back staffing to pre-pandemic levels, making it difficult for them to increase the number of flights to meet demand. 

Finally, today $90-a-barrel oil prices have significantly increased airlines’ fuel costs. 

Airlines are now looking to make up for lost ground, pass on their costs and cash in on the demand, with customers feeling the brunt.

As a result, it is almost impossible for the average family to travel.

  

Stephanie Öberg with her Australian husband and two children. Photo: private

“It’s a strain on everybody”

Stephanie Öberg has been travelling back and forth between Australia and Sweden for the past eleven years with her Swedish-Australian family. She says that ticket prizes have only really started to take off since this summer. 

“Before it was easy. In February the tickets weren’t that bad, but after the summer in Sweden ticket prices have just exploded,” she tells The Local. “People have already not seen their family for two-and-a-half years, and with these prices, it makes it impossible.” 

Australians living in Sweden and other foreigners hoping to travel home for Christmas will not only be looking at the cost of the flights, but at the duration of travel as well.

“I looked at tickets, and it was insane, there were no normal tickets going,” Öberg says. “I had to do Copenhagen-Istanbul-Jakarta-Sydney, and it was 5,000 Australian dollars.” 

So what are your options?

Paying the price

Using Stockholm to Sydney as an example, flights for two adults and two children for two weeks over Christmas will cost around 120,000 Swedish kronor for a return flight with one layover.

Cheaper flights, with two or more layovers, can be found at around 100,000 kronor for a return flight.

Flying after Christmas

Booking after Christmas will definitely save you money with one-stop flights currently sitting at around 83,000 kronor for two adults and two children and two-stop flights currently going for around 75,000 kronor. 

Other routes

Foreigners in Sweden often look at flying from international hubs such as Copenhagen, Amsterdam, or Rome. 

Flights from Copenhagen to Sydney are, however, currently even more expensive than those from Stockholm.

The cheapest option in Europe right now appears to be Rome Fiumicino airport, with one-stop flights for two adults and two children currently sitting at around 108,000 kronor

Christmas 2023?

For many, the only option will probably be to put off your family Christmas again until 2023 in the hope that prices will level out. 

Global airlines have not released tickets for these dates yet. 

By Harry Buttenshaw

