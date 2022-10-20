For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
War letters to 16-year-olds, prison service complains of government plans, Liberals battle exclusion from EU group, and far-right MP denies climate crisis: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 20 October 2022 08:16 CEST
Martin Holmgren, the director General of Sweden's prison service, shows off some of his cells. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
New PM warns cracking gang crime will take time, Environment Ministry abolished, school minister on board of free school chain, and new train plan may end wait for Christmas tickets: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 19 October 2022 08:20 CEST
