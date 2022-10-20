Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

War letters to 16-year-olds, prison service complains of government plans, Liberals battle exclusion from EU group, and far-right MP denies climate crisis: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 20 October 2022 08:16 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Martin Holmgren, the director General of Sweden's prison service, shows off some of his cells. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Sweden sends out letters to all 16-year-olds on their duties in a war

Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency has sent out 120,000 letters to 16-year-olds in Sweden, informing them that they can be drafted to aid Sweden’s system of Total Defence in the event of war or imminent war. 

They can, for example, be ordered to distribute food and water, point people the way to various locations during evacuations, or to hand out information. 

“From the time you are 16 until you are 70, you are covered by the duty to contribute to Total Defence,” Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, the agency’s Director General, told SVT. “So we need to reach young people who perhaps aren’t aware of what they might be expected to do.” 

Swedish vocab: i krigsfara – in danger of war 

Swedish prison service warns of “massive effect” from new government programme

The Director General of Sweden’s prison service, Martin Holmgren, has warned that the new crime laws in the new government’s programme risks putting pressure on an organisation that is already struggling to provide sufficient places in prisons and pre-trial detention facilities. 

“There are a huge number of proposals, which, if the are carried out, will mean that we are going to have both more people in pre-trial detention and more people sentenced to prison,” Holmgren told the TT newswire. “Already now, in the autumn of 2022, we have very tight margins.” 

He said the prison service was already having to make prisoners and those in pre-trial detention share cells. 

He said he was most critical of the proposal to get rid of early release, a move he said would lead to “many more prison years” for the system to handle. 

Swedish vocab: massiv påverkan – the huge impact 

Swedish Liberals face expulsion from EU’s liberal party group

The Liberal Party’s colleagues in Renew Europe, the EU parliament’s liberal party group, are considering excluding the Swedish party from their group due to their cooperation with the Sweden Democrats, with the Swedish media talking of an “EU rage” against the party. 

“The Swedish situation is not satisfactory – that’s the least you can say,” the leader of the group, French MEP Stéphane Séjourné said in a press briefing in Strasbourg.

Discussions are now ongoing in the Renew Europe group (RE) as to whether there is sufficient reason to expel the Liberals and their MEP Karin Karlsbro.

At a meeting in Brussels in his new role as Sweden’s Employment Minister, Liberal leader Johan Pehrson described it as “unthinkable” that his party colleague Karlsbro could be forced to leave the group, adding that his party “takes the criticism seriously”.

However, Pehrson stated that he has attempted to explain the situation to his liberal colleagues in Europe.

“I’m trying to explain what an exceptionally strong document we’ve produced, in the form of a governing document which shows meaningful liberal reforms in Sweden – but that means less migration. That’s also true,” he told TT newswire and public broadcaster Sveriges Radio in Brussels.

Swedish vocab: EU-ilska – EU rage 

Sweden Democrat slammed for denying climate crisis in parliament

The new Sweden Democrat MP Elsa Widding has been attacked as “shameful” and “deplorable”, for denying the climate crisis in her maiden speech in the country’s parliament.

In her speech, Widding, a civil engineer educated at Chalmers University of Technology, said that a warming planet would have advantages as well as disadvantages, and that there was no clear scientific backing for the climate crisis.

“I believe that there is a lack of scientific evidence for saying that we find ourselves in a climate crisis,” she said. “The last time that was the case was in the 1960s when summers either stopped or became so short that we couldn’t produce a harvest.”

She claimed that every piece of action Sweden is taking to combat climate change is simply “gesture politics”, and that even if Sweden cut its greenhouse gas emissions to zero, it would only shave 0.0027˚C from global temperatures. She called for an end to the “religion” of climate policy and campaigning.

Markus Selin, an MP for the Social Democrats called Widding’s statement “deplorable” and said he was “ashamed” to hear it.

Swedish vocab: bedrövlig – deplorable

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New PM warns cracking gang crime will take time, Environment Ministry abolished, school minister on board of free school chain, and new train plan may end wait for Christmas tickets: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 19 October 2022 08:20 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden’s new PM warns gang crime ‘may get worse before it gets better’

Sweden’s incoming Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has warned that the new government’s chief priority of tackling gang crime will not be easy, with a risk of “a lot of conflict when the power of the criminal gangs is threatened”.

In a speech in parliament outlining the government’s programme, Kristersson said his government would aim to “lay the groundwork for solving the big problems in Swedish society”.

“Let me say it bluntly. The government which is now taking power, is taking over a country which stands in the middle of many parallel crises,” he said.

No other country in Europe was faced with as severe a problem with gang criminality as that faced by Sweden today, he warned, with gang crime now “a threat to society”.

The solution, he said was to follow the hardline approach to gang crime enacted in Denmark in recent years, with “Danish measures against Swedish crime”.

“There is going to be a lot of conflict when the power of the criminal gangs is threatened. It could get worse before it gets better.”

After his speech, which you can read in English here, Kristersson announced his new ministers, and the new government will then walk to the Royal Palace where they will meet King Carl XVI Gustav to be formally instated.

Swedish vocab: Danska insatser – Danish measures 

Sweden’s new government to abolish stand-alone Environment Ministry

Sweden’s new government will abolish the country’s environment ministry and instead place it under a newly formed Ministry for Climate and Business.

In addition, the country’s new Climate and Environment Minister is 26-year-old Romina Pourmokhtari, the former head of the Liberal Party’s youth organisation.

Ebba Busch, Sweden’s new minister of Energy and Business, who will oversee Pourmokhtari, said after her appointment that in her opinion environmental issues “had been given too much weight” in previous governments. “If we want to solve climate issues, it’s about transforming industry and the transport sector,” she said.

The joint leaders of Sweden’s Green Party were scathing about the decision to scrap a ministry that has helped put Sweden at the forefront of the battle against climate change, ever since it was established back in 1987.

“This is a historic decision which is going to have devastating consequences for environmental issues,” said Per Bolund. “It is impossible to get a clearer description of how low this government ranks the environment and the climate.”

Swedish vocab: vägt för tungt – given too much weight

Sweden’s new school minister is shareholder and board member in free school chain

Sweden’s new school minister Lotta Edholm is both a shareowner and a board member in Tellusgruppen, which runs 25 kindergartens, and seven primary schools in Sweden. 

“I will of course sell my shares immediately and resign from the board,” Edholm told the TT newswire. 

Edholm was the city councillor in Stockholm responsible for schools until 2020, and joined the board of Tellusgruppen last year. 

She has shares in the company worth a little under 100,000 kronor. Shares in the company soared 12 percent on her appointment. 

Swedish vocab: styrelsemedlem – board member 

Delayed train plan published so Christmas tickets can be released

The Swedish Transport Administration has released its 2023 Tågplanen, or Train Plan, which will allow Sweden’s state-owned rail company SJ to finally release tickets for Christmas, but, according to SJ, it will still take some time to open Christmas seats for booking. 

Christmas tickets are normally on sale from September, but so far SJ has only opened up bookings up until December 10th. 

This is because the Train Plan which coordinates the times for all passenger and goods trains in Sweden, has been delayed due to the Transport Administration’s change over to a digital system. 

The administration’s Director General Roberto Maiorana said the new system represented a “paradigm shift”. 

“We are moving from working with paper and pens to carrying all this out in a digital environment. Carrying out this change is not without its challenges and that has had an impact on the time it takes to complete the task,” he said. 

Martina Nord, SJ’s press spokesperson, said that the company was now working as “fast as we can” to release tickets but could give no firm date for when Christmas tickets would be released. 

Swedish vocab: en utmaning – a challenge 

