For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
PM calls for 'permanent border controls', police lack evidence to seize rapper murder suspect, new Covid scenarios, Christmas train tickets, and more: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 21 October 2022 08:11 CEST
The rapper Yasin Mahamoud was jailed for ten months for aiding in a failed kidnap of the rapper Einár. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
War letters to 16-year-olds, prison service complains of government plans, Liberals battle exclusion from EU group, and far-right MP denies climate crisis: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 20 October 2022 08:16 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments