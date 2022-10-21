Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

PM calls for 'permanent border controls', police lack evidence to seize rapper murder suspect, new Covid scenarios, Christmas train tickets, and more: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 21 October 2022 08:11 CEST
The rapper Yasin Mahamoud was jailed for ten months for aiding in a failed kidnap of the rapper Einár. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Swedish PM calls for “permanent border control” with Denmark 

Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson has called for the temporary border controls on those entering Sweden over the Öresund Bridge from Denmark to be “made permanent”, opening the way for a conflict with the European Union, with his Liberal Party coalition partners, and with regional and local politicians in Malmö. 

In an interview with the Sydsvenskan newspaper, Kristersson said that he wanted to have permanent controls. 

“They are going to be needed,” he said. “Everyone wants to make commuting as easy as possible, but controls are also going to be needed. The more we reduce the problem of cross-border crime, the more open we can be to surrounding countries. But as it is now, we have big problems which need to be brought under control, both at the border and within Sweden.” 

Liberal leader Johan Pehrson said that he was sceptical of controls. 

“Our future is in the Nordic region, not only when it comes to security, but also as a dynamic regional labour market,” he said. “That’s why I would like to work towards making sure the Nordic Region hangs together, both when it comes to security, historically, but also when it comes to the labour market. We will see where this proposal about permanent controls ends up. We will have a discussion about it.” 

Swedish vocab: gränsöverskridande brottslighet – cross-border crime

Police lack evidence to arrest man suspected of murdering Swedish rapper 

Police in Stockholm believe they know who murdered the Swedish rapper Einar, which groups were behind his death, and why they did it. But they lack sufficient evidence to arrest or prosecute their main suspect. 

One year after the rapper, whose real name was Nils Grönberg, was shot, police have a theory about the “group” who were behind the attack, and one person who is suspected of carrying out the shooting.

“We have carried out the customary investigations, as well as a forensic survey of the crime scene. We have made discoveries which have been analysed and have received 30 or more results from the National Forensic Centre,” press spokesperson Mats Eriksson told the TT newswire. “The evidence against the suspect has not been strengthened and the prosecutor has not ordered anyone taken into pre-trial custody.” 

Swedish vocab: sedvanlig – customary 

Covid-19 infection rate ‘could grow in autumn and winter’ 

The Swedish Public Health Agency has warned that Sweden could see a rise in Covid-19 infections over the autumn and winter if new variants of the virus emerge which are better at immune resistance in the population.

The agency published three scenarios, one in which the BA.5 variant continues to be dominant, in which case it expects infection rates to decline, and two where new viruses take over. In one of the new scenarios, the variant is 30 percent more transmissible than BA.5 and in the other 50 percent more transmissible. 

“As there’s so much uncertainty around the spread of infection, the scenarios are very hard to predict,” the agency’s unit chief Lisa Brouwers said in a press release. “It comes down in particular to the properties of any new virus variants which emerge.”

Swedish vocab: svåra att beräkna – hard to predict 

Sweden’s new government abolishes the new ‘green travel rebate’ 

Sweden’s new government has abolished a new system of tax breaks for those who travel to work, which would have been based on distance travelled rather than on whether you use a car, public transport or bicycle. 

The new tax breaks, a key policy of Sweden’s Green Party, were due to come into force next year. 

The parties have also agreed to increase the rate for work trips by car from 18.5 kronor for every 10km to 25 kronor for 10km. 

Swedish vocab: skatteavdrag – tax break

Sweden’s train companies start sales of Christmas tickets

MTRX train company has released its tickets for the Christmas period, and SJ’s tickets will be available from November 9th. Vy, the Norwegian company running trains between Stockholm and the north of Sweden, has already released tickets for the festive period.

Christmas rail tickets are normally on sale from September, but most train companies, such as SJ and MTRX, have until recently only been able to provide bookings up until December 10th, due to delays in the Swedish Transport Administration’s train plan for 2023, which coordinates the times for all passenger and goods trains in Sweden.

Swedish vocab: tågplanen – the train plan

Sweden’s Snälltåget to offer night trains to Austria via Denmark

The Snälltåget service, running from Malmö in Sweden via Høje Taastrup, Odense and Kolding in Denmark, to Salzburg, Innsbruck and other ski resorts in the Austrian alps, will start on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022, running once a week until March 18th 2023.

Travellers wishing to take the night train from Sweden to Austria can depart from Malmö at 14:55 on Thursdays between December 22nd and March 18th, arriving in Salzburg the next morning at 09:12, with the train continuing through the Austrian alps to its final destination of Innsbruck.

Swedish vocab: skidorter – ski resorts

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

War letters to 16-year-olds, prison service complains of government plans, Liberals battle exclusion from EU group, and far-right MP denies climate crisis: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 20 October 2022 08:16 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden sends out letters to all 16-year-olds on their duties in a war

Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency has sent out 120,000 letters to 16-year-olds in Sweden, informing them that they can be drafted to aid Sweden’s system of Total Defence in the event of war or imminent war. 

They can, for example, be ordered to distribute food and water, point people the way to various locations during evacuations, or to hand out information. 

“From the time you are 16 until you are 70, you are covered by the duty to contribute to Total Defence,” Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, the agency’s Director General, told SVT. “So we need to reach young people who perhaps aren’t aware of what they might be expected to do.” 

Swedish vocab: i krigsfara – in danger of war 

Swedish prison service warns of “massive effect” from new government programme

The Director General of Sweden’s prison service, Martin Holmgren, has warned that the new crime laws in the new government’s programme risks putting pressure on an organisation that is already struggling to provide sufficient places in prisons and pre-trial detention facilities. 

“There are a huge number of proposals, which, if the are carried out, will mean that we are going to have both more people in pre-trial detention and more people sentenced to prison,” Holmgren told the TT newswire. “Already now, in the autumn of 2022, we have very tight margins.” 

He said the prison service was already having to make prisoners and those in pre-trial detention share cells. 

He said he was most critical of the proposal to get rid of early release, a move he said would lead to “many more prison years” for the system to handle. 

Swedish vocab: massiv påverkan – the huge impact 

Swedish Liberals face expulsion from EU’s liberal party group

The Liberal Party’s colleagues in Renew Europe, the EU parliament’s liberal party group, are considering excluding the Swedish party from their group due to their cooperation with the Sweden Democrats, with the Swedish media talking of an “EU rage” against the party. 

“The Swedish situation is not satisfactory – that’s the least you can say,” the leader of the group, French MEP Stéphane Séjourné said in a press briefing in Strasbourg.

Discussions are now ongoing in the Renew Europe group (RE) as to whether there is sufficient reason to expel the Liberals and their MEP Karin Karlsbro.

At a meeting in Brussels in his new role as Sweden’s Employment Minister, Liberal leader Johan Pehrson described it as “unthinkable” that his party colleague Karlsbro could be forced to leave the group, adding that his party “takes the criticism seriously”.

However, Pehrson stated that he has attempted to explain the situation to his liberal colleagues in Europe.

“I’m trying to explain what an exceptionally strong document we’ve produced, in the form of a governing document which shows meaningful liberal reforms in Sweden – but that means less migration. That’s also true,” he told TT newswire and public broadcaster Sveriges Radio in Brussels.

Swedish vocab: EU-ilska – EU rage 

Sweden Democrat slammed for denying climate crisis in parliament

The new Sweden Democrat MP Elsa Widding has been attacked as “shameful” and “deplorable”, for denying the climate crisis in her maiden speech in the country’s parliament.

In her speech, Widding, a civil engineer educated at Chalmers University of Technology, said that a warming planet would have advantages as well as disadvantages, and that there was no clear scientific backing for the climate crisis.

“I believe that there is a lack of scientific evidence for saying that we find ourselves in a climate crisis,” she said. “The last time that was the case was in the 1960s when summers either stopped or became so short that we couldn’t produce a harvest.”

She claimed that every piece of action Sweden is taking to combat climate change is simply “gesture politics”, and that even if Sweden cut its greenhouse gas emissions to zero, it would only shave 0.0027˚C from global temperatures. She called for an end to the “religion” of climate policy and campaigning.

Markus Selin, an MP for the Social Democrats called Widding’s statement “deplorable” and said he was “ashamed” to hear it.

Swedish vocab: bedrövlig – deplorable

