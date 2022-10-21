Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Turkey’s President ready for Nato talks with new Swedish PM

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted a request from Sweden's new prime minister to visit Turkey for talks aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to Stockholm and Helsinki's bids to join Nato, local media reported on Friday.

Published: 21 October 2022 16:16 CEST
Turkey's President ready for Nato talks with new Swedish PM
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson poses as he arrives for the first day of a EU leaders Summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on October 20, 2022. Photo: John Thys/AFP

“Sweden’s new prime minister requested an appointment. I told our friends to ‘give an appointment.’… We will discuss these issues with him in our country,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by private NTV television on his plane back from Azerbaijan.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Thursday he was ready to head to Ankara to urge Turkey to back bids by his country’s bid to join the alliance.

Sweden and Finland earlier this year tore up their long-standing policies of non-alignment in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine and launched their bids to join the US-led military alliance.

The move has received strong backing from the vast majority of the alliance’s members but Erdogan has stalled the process over accusations the Nordic neighbours are havens for Kurdish militants hostile to Ankara.

Kristersson said he aimed to show the Turkish leader that Sweden and Finland “actually do what we promised” to fulfil a deal with Ankara to clear their path into Nato.

Erdogan said Ankara’s position remained unchanged, calling on Sweden and Finland to deliver “these terrorists” sought by Turkish authorities.

“Unless they are sent back to us, things will not work at the parliamentary stage,” he threatened.

Erdogan has accused both countries of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and for promoting “terrorism”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BREAKING

Sweden’s new PM warns gang crime ‘may get worse before it gets better’

Sweden's incoming Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has warned that the new government's chief priority of tackling gang crime will not be easy, with a risk of "a lot of conflict when the power of the criminal gangs is threatened".

Published: 18 October 2022 10:17 CEST
Sweden's new PM warns gang crime 'may get worse before it gets better'

In a speech in parliament outlining the government’s programme, Kristersson said his government would aim to “lay the groundwork for solving the big problems in Swedish society”. 

“Let me say it bluntly. The government which is now taking power, is taking over a country which stands in the middle of many parallel crises,” he said. 

He argued, however, that the challenges posed by gang crime, an economic downturn, and high energy prices were not impossible to combat.

“My message is also hopeful,” he said. “We in Sweden have solved big problems before. Generations of Swedes have faced tough times and risen to the test.”

No other country in Europe was faced with as severe a problem with gang criminality as that faced by Sweden today, he warned, with gang crime now “a threat to society”. 

“It damages the confidence and the trust which Swedish society is built on, and is a bigger threat to the social contract than anything anyone now active in Swedish politics has experienced,” he said. 

The solution, he said was to follow the hardline approach to gang crime enacted in Denmark in recent years, with “Danish measures against Swedish crime”. 

But these tougher measures would not have immediate results: “There is going to be a lot of conflict when the power of the criminal gangs is threatened. It could get worse before it gets better.” 

Among the hardline measures on crime outlined by Kristersson were the launch of new youth prisons, the deportation of criminals who are not Swedish citizens, building more prisons and hiring prison places overseas. 

After his speech, which you can read in English here, Kristersson announced his new ministers, and the new government will then walk to the Royal Palace where they will meet King Carl XVI Gustav to be formally instated. 

SHOW COMMENTS