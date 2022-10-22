Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Does Sweden’s new coalition deal threaten basic rights?

In this week's episode we discuss Sweden's new government ministers, work permit plans, and whether the new coalition deal threatens human rights.

Published: 22 October 2022 08:37 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. We also have expert commentary from labour policy expert Tove Hovemyr and human rights expert John Stauffer, legal director at Human Rights Watch. 

We dig into the makeup of the new government which was officially unveiled on Tuesday and we discuss who the new ministers are and the main talking points in the first week of Ulf Kristersson’s reign as prime minister.

We also take a closer look at the government’s plans for work permits with the help of policy expert Tove Hovemyr.

And and we speak to human rights law expert John Stauffer to examine whether the new coalition’s contract constitutes a threat to fundamental rights.

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode here:

Or search for Sweden in Focus on your favoured platform. 

LISTEN: How will the new government affect foreigners’ lives in Sweden?

In this episode we discuss how the incoming right-wing government has said it plans to govern Sweden for the next four years.

Published: 15 October 2022 09:55 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. 

After weeks of deliberation the Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson told the parliamentary speaker on Friday he was finally ready to form a new government. Assuming he survives a vote in the Riksdag on Monday, Kristersson is expected to become prime minster next week and will start work assembling a government. We discuss what we know so far about the make-up of the next government and how it plans to govern Sweden.  

You can listen to the episode HERE. Please leave a rating or review wherever you listen to the podcast as it helps ensure that more people discover it. 

