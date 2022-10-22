LISTEN: Does Sweden’s new coalition deal threaten basic rights?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. We also have expert commentary from labour policy expert Tove Hovemyr and human rights expert John Stauffer, legal director at Human Rights Watch.

We dig into the makeup of the new government which was officially unveiled on Tuesday and we discuss who the new ministers are and the main talking points in the first week of Ulf Kristersson’s reign as prime minister.

We also take a closer look at the government’s plans for work permits with the help of policy expert Tove Hovemyr.

And and we speak to human rights law expert John Stauffer to examine whether the new coalition’s contract constitutes a threat to fundamental rights.

