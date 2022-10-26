Read news from:
EU approves buyout of Swedish Match tobacco company

The EU commission on Tuesday approved Philip Morris International's purchase of smokeless tobacco company Swedish Match, after the Marlboro cigarette maker agreed to sell off a tobacco distribution business in Sweden.

Published: 26 October 2022 16:29 CEST
Classic Swedish company Swedish Match may soon become American. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

With the green light from Brussels, Philip Morris passed a key hurdle as the US group looks to steer away from its traditional cigarette business.

To secure the $16 billion deal, Philip Morris International offered to divest SMD Logistics, an arm of Swedish Match that gave it “a de facto monopoly on distribution of tobacco and nicotine products in Sweden,” the EU’s antitrust enforcer said in a statement.

The transaction is not yet final, and Philip Morris increased its offer for Swedish Match on October 20th in order to win over investor holdouts.

Stockholm-based Swedish Match derives more than 65 percent of its revenue from smoke-free products, including chewing tobacco and the Zyn brand of nicotine pouches.

The group is also known for making cigars and “snus”, a form of snuff particular to Nordic countries.

Philip Morris announced in 2016 a long-term goal to stop selling cigarettes and replace them with alternatives that it says are less harmful.

The US company sells cigarette brands such as Marlboro and Chesterfield in 180 markets outside the United States and has invested billions of dollars since 2008 in vapour products, oral nicotine and other “reduced-risk” products.

Last year it clinched a controversial takeover of British breathing inhaler manufacturer Vectura, despite fierce opposition from health campaigners and medical groups.

The Philip Morris group plans to generate at least $1 billion in annual net revenues from nicotine-free products by 2025.

Swedish Ericsson sees shares sink after missing expectations

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson reported lower-than-expected profits for the third quarter on Thursday, sending its shares diving as the company stressed rising uncertainty in global markets.

Published: 20 October 2022 15:50 CEST
Ericsson’s shares sank by more than 11 percent as the Stockholm stock exchange opened.

Sweden’s Ericsson reported a net profit of 5.4 billion Swedish kronor ($480 million) between July and September, down seven percent compared to a year earlier.

It was below analyst expectations of between 5.7 billion and 5.9 billion kronor, according to surveys by financial data firm FactSet and Bloomberg news agency.

The lower profits were partly due to Ericsson’s $6.2 billion acquisition of US cloud communications company Vonage.

Chief executive Börje Ekholm said the company would “continue to be proactive in reviewing options to reduce costs.”

“Cost efficiency is also crucial to allow investments in technology leadership and to strengthen our resilience in an uncertain market,” Ekholm said in a statement.

He added that Ericsson was making “pricing adjustments” as inflation soars worldwide.

Ericsson reported an increase in net sales to 68 billion kronor, up from 56.3 billion kronor the year before, but its sales were impacted by its departures from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Ericsson said the withdrawal from the Russian market impacted sales by 800 million kronor.

