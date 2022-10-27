Read news from:
Sweden’s new government announces 55bn kronor power price subsidy

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch have announced their long awaited plan for so-called "high-cost protection" for those hit by high power prices.

Published: 27 October 2022 14:28 CEST
From left: Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the general director of the Swedish National Grid, Lotta Medelius-Bredhe at a press conference on the new energy subsidy. Photo: Tim Aro/TT

The compensation for high power bills will be paid out only in energy price zones 3 and 4 in southern Sweden, they said in a press conference in Thursday, a limit that was not part of the programme outlined by the parties during the election campaign. 

“We welcome the announcement from Svenska kraftnät today as a response to the assignment they were given in the middle of August,” Energy Minister Ebba Busch said. 

“This is an energy subsidy which can help lessen the burden for all energy users – households and companies, but also organisations – which does not stimulate increased usage, as that would risk pushing up prices further.”

Busch emphasised the fact that the subsidy is also clearly aimed at those who are most affected, especially those living in southern Sweden.

At the press conference Lotta Medelius-Bredhe, General Director of Svenska kraftnät (the Swedish National Grid) said that the plan would return 55 billion kronor to five million energy customers in this area.

According to Medelius-Bredhe, the subsidy could be as much as 16,000 kronor for a house using 20,000 kWh a year.

Nine days before the election, Kristersson promised, along with Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch, Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson and Liberal leader Johan Pehrson, that a subsidy would be in place by November 1st.

Since the election, the parties have been less clear on whether this deadline would be met.

The current plan announced by Svenska kraftnät today, was the result of an order to the authority issued by the former Social Democrat government back in August back. 

In August, the Social Democrats promised that 60 billion kronor in so-called bottleneck fees from Svenska kraftnät would be transferred back to households and companies, a figure which the former government later increased to 90 billion.

At a press conference after the announcement, Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson attacked the government parties for making promises on high cost protection and tax cuts on fuel during the election campaign which they could not keep. 

“It’s quite spectacular the way they are so flagrantly breaking their own very clear promises,” she said. “You should not promise things you can’t deliver, otherwise you undermine trust in politics as a whole.” 

Finance spokesman Mikael Damberg noted that the cuts in fuel tax would reduce the price at the pump by about one krona a litre. 

“I think that a lot of people people are surprised and feel like they’ve been conned,” finance spokesman Mikael Damberg said about the fuel price tax cuts announced earlier. “There was a lot of loft rhetoric in the election campaign when the Sweden Democrats promised that diesel prices at the pump. That’s clearly a very different proposal from the one they are making now. 

The next step in the process will be an individual assessment by the Energy Markets Inspectorate (Ei), Busch said. 

“Now we have a clear ‘what’,” she said. “The government is now dealing with ‘how’ and ‘when’ [the subsidy will be paid out], following the Energi Market Inspectorate’s assessment.”

COST OF LIVING

Swedish government and Sweden Democrats propose fuel tax cuts

The Swedish right-wing government and the Sweden Democrats have dedicated 6.7 billion kronor to tax cuts on fuel in a new budget, following up on election promises to lower petrol and diesel prices.

Published: 27 October 2022 12:31 CEST
The proposed cuts would mean a decrease of one krona per litre at the pump from January 1st, 2023.

It consists of a further cut to the temporary energy tax cut on petrol and diesel which was already in place, meaning taxes on fuel will go down to 80 öre per litre, as well as a cut on VAT.

The Sweden Democrat economic spokesperson Oscar Sjöstedt said that the package of fuel cuts his party is proposing alongside the government includes three posts.

These are an increase in the travel rebate offered to those driving to work in their own car from 18.50 kronor to 25 kronor per 10km, a decrease of the “reduction obligation”, the rule that fossil fuels must be mixed with more expensive biofuels, to the minimum EU level (resulting in a 4-5 kronor price decrease per litre of fuel), and this 80 öre per litre fuel tax cut.

Despite these measures, this is still a long way off election promises made by the Sweden Democrats, who promised a 10 kronor cut on the price of diesel and a 6.50 kronor cut on the price of petrol.

The Moderates and Christian Democrats – two of the parties in government – also promised to cut fuel prices during the election.

“I would have liked to go a little bit further on this, even though this is the single largest investment we’re making in our budget proposal,” Sjöstedt said.

It’s an expensive post – the proposal being put forward is expected to cost the government 6.7 billion kronor next year.

“At the same time, in a situation where inflation is almost in double digits, it’s dangerous to pursue an expansive fiscal policy. If anything, it should be contractionary,” he said.

He explained that the budget proposal will be neutral, with a slight focus on tighter finances. He did not comment on how the tax cut would be funded.

The budget will be presented on November 8th.

Increased emissions

The tax cut is likely to increase Sweden’s carbon dioxide emissions as the price drops and demand increases.

“That could happen,” Sjöstedt said, “But at the same time the situation is unsustainable. We can’t incapacitate our own households and companies.”

“The world doesn’t benefit from us being worse off.”

There will be “quite significant” measures in the other direction, Sjöstedt said, mentioning a measure in the previous right-wing budget about investing in charging posts for electric cars.

Sweden has also been given approval from the EU Commission to introduce a three-month temporary further cut on energy taxes during November, December and January. That opportunity is open to the government, if they choose to take it.

On October 1st, a tax cut equal to a 1.30 kronor cut on at-pump fuel prices also expired.

Sjöstedt said there could be further tax cuts in the future, depending on how high energy prices are.

“Definitely,” he said. “We have checkpoints every year where we see the direction prices on the global market are heading.”

“This is a parameter completely out of our control, which is basically impossible for the government to influence.”

“If diesel prices were at 13 kronor, I wouldn’t start negotiating huge tax cuts because there would be no need,” he added.

The government is aiming to implement the decrease in the reduction obligation – mixing biofuels into petrol and diesel – to the EU’s minimum level in 2024.

