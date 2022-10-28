Read news from:
NORD STREAM

Nord Stream inspects pipeline in Swedish zone and awaits Danish permission

A Russian-flagged ship on Thursday arrived at the damaged Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea to carry out an inspection on behalf of the owners, the company and Sweden's navy said.

Published: 28 October 2022 10:32 CEST
One of the Nord Stream gas leaks in the Swedish zone, photographed in September. Photo: Swedish Coast Guard

Nord Stream AG, which is majority owned by Russia’s Gazprom, said the “specially equipped vessel” had arrived at the location of “the pipeline damage in the exclusive economic zone of Sweden”.

Four leaks emerged on the two Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September with seismic institutes reporting that they had recorded two underwater explosions prior to the leaks appearing.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two of them in the Swedish.

“After carrying out the calibration works, the specialists will be ready within 24 hours to start the survey of the damaged area that would take three to five days according to current estimates,” Nord Stream AG said in a statement.

Jimmie Adamsson, spokesman for Sweden’s navy, said that “the owners of Nord Stream 1 informed us several weeks ago that they wanted to have their own inspection of the damage to the pipeline”. 

Adamsson added that no permission was needed and that “in the Swedish exclusive economic zone anyone can do this type of inspection.”

On Wednesday, the Swedish navy announced it had begun new inspections of their own this week to complement an earlier inspection, but gave no details of what they were looking for.

Swedish authorities announced in early October that they had conducted an underwater inspection of the site and collected “pieces of evidence”, and that the inspection backed up suspicions of sabotage.

Nord Stream AG also said they were still awaiting a decision from Danish authorities to grant necessary permits for “the survey of the gas pipeline section in the Danish exclusive economic zone.” 

The pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation to Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although they were not in operation when the leaks occurred, they both still contained gas which spewed up through the water and into the atmosphere.

NORD STREAM

Images released of Nord Stream leak sites as Danish police confirm explosions

At least 50 metres of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has been destroyed or buried under the seafloor following assumed sabotage, underwater images published on Tuesday showed. Denmark's police meanwhile said its investigations had confirmed the leaks were caused by explosions.

Published: 18 October 2022 10:48 CEST
In videos published by Swedish newspaper Expressen, a massive tear and twisted metal can be seen on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline 80 metres down.

According to the newspaper, the videos that were filmed on Monday show how over 50 metres of the pipeline is either missing or buried under the seabed, and long tears can be observed on the seabed leading up to the burst pipe.

“It is only an extreme force that can bend metal that thick in the way we are seeing,” Trond Larsen, drone operator with the Norwegian company Blueye Robotics, told Expressen.

Larsen, who piloted the submersible drone which captured the video, also said you could also see “a very large impact on the seabed around the pipe.”

Investigations by Denmark’s police, military and intelligence service PET have meanwhile confirmed that the leaks at Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions, the Danish police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Copenhagen Police and PET are working together on the investigation into what caused the leakages, the statement said.

“Investigations have confirmed that extensive damage occurred to Nord Stream 1 and 2 in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone and that the damage was caused by powerful explosions,” the written statement said.

Copenhagen Police said it was too early to say when the investigation would be complete, but that it would continue to work closely with “relevant authorities in Denmark and abroad” to examine the explosion sites.

The two Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by explosions under the Baltic Sea at the end of September, causing four leaks.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two of them in the Swedish.

Swedish authorities announced on October 6th that they had conducted an underwater inspection of the site and collected “pieces of evidence,” and that the inspection backed up suspicions of probable sabotage.

The pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although the pipelines were not in operation, they contained gas before falling victim to the apparent sabotage.

