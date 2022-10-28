Read news from:
Red-green coalition takes power in Gothenburg

The Social Democrats, Green Party and Left Party have managed to oust the right-wing Moderates from power in Gothenburg, despite failing to strike a coalition deal with the Centre Party.

Published: 28 October 2022 15:34 CEST
The Green Party's Karin Plejel (MP), the Social Democrat's Jonas Attenius (S) and the Left Party's Daniel Bernmar. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

The Social Democrats, Left Party and Green Party will now take over the municipality with Jonas Attenius, group leader for the Social Democrats in the city, becoming the new mayor.

“We three parties are ready to together take responsibility for leading Gothenburg,” Attenius wrote to TT. “I am looking forward immensely to leading Gothenburg in the coming years.” 

The three parties will lead a minority government, with 40 out of 81 mandates, meaning it will dependent on mandates from the Centre Party to pass proposals. 

The three parties had hoped to bring the Centre Party into the coalition, but talks fell apart on Monday,  October 24th. 

“We our going into opposition, but our goal is to be an independent, liberal force, which can negotiate both to the left and to the right,” the party’s group leader in Gothenburg, Emmyly Bönfors told the Göteborgs-Posten newspaper. 

The end of talks in Gothenburg leave the Social Democrats leading coalition governments in all three of Sweden’s major cities, with Karin Wanngård appointed Mayor of Stockholm on October 17th. 

The Social Democrats had unbroken control in Malmö since 1994, after they regained power from the Moderates, who controlled the city from 1991-1994, and also from 1985-1988. 

Sweden Democrat councillor outed as neo-Nazi propagandist

A Sweden Democrat county councillor has been an active propagandist for Swedish neo-Nazi site Nordfront, used the racist N-word several times in posts, describing gay pride celebrations as "disgusting" and calling on women to live a "National Socialist life".

Published: 28 October 2022 12:31 CEST
Rebecca Ädel was on Monday voted onto the city council in Nynäshamn, and got the most personal votes of any Sweden Democrat politician. In the campaign, she cited her core issues as “schools, education, and safety and security in and around schools.” 

But an investigation by the anti-extremist magazine Expo and the Expressen newspaper has found that Ädel has for nearly 20 years been active in Sweden’s neo-Nazi movement, and between 2011 and 2013 even worked as a writer and sub-editor for the extreme-right Nordfront site set up by the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement. 

In her articles, written under a pseudonym, she described herself as a National Socialist and warned of the “unavoidable defects created by the miscegenation of the races”.  

She called Sweden’s schools “the worst indoctrination centres of all time”, and said that the real purpose of schools in Sweden was to “con children into political correctness”. 

She frequently used the word “neger”, which is a dismissive term for a black person, and praised another article which called for “a new Hitler”. 

She also wrote in one post that she wanted to “shoot the head off” a woman writer who welcomed an ethnically mixed population. 

The revelations will be embarrassing for the Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson who at the end of the election campaign reiterated that the party had cleansed itself of neo-Nazi politicians. 

“We have no Nazis on our [candidate] list,” he said in SVT’s party leader debate. “And if by some chance there are a few left, they won’t be in a position to get voted in on Sunday.” 

According to the newspapers, Ädel frequently praised the leaders of Sweden’s neo-Nazi movement on the blog, calling Nazi leader Simon Lindberg “an extremely talented speaker”, and describing an article by Nazi veteran Klas Lund as “extremely well-written”.

She also at one point calls on other women to find freedom and live a “National Socialist life”.  

When Expressen asked Ädel about the claims, she denounced them as lies, then locked herself in the toilet. 

