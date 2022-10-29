Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Racism in Sweden, and how welcome do foreigners feel after the election?

In this week's episode we discuss racism in Sweden, a Nobel snub, Sweden Democrats lose control of flagship town, a snake escape, 17th century warship found, and 27 seconds of silence.

Published: 29 October 2022 08:17 CEST
LISTEN: Racism in Sweden, and how welcome do foreigners feel after the election?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage, as well as US tech worker Kat Zhou, who found herself in the eye of a storm after posting about her experiences of racism in Sweden on Twitter. We also hear from Kash Haresamudram, a doctoral researcher in Lund who was one of more than 500 respondents to our survey on xenophobia in Sweden. 

You can read more about these stories on the links below.

We also take a closer look at some of the stories making the news in Sweden this week: 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.Or:

Or search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

LISTEN: Does Sweden’s new coalition deal threaten basic rights?

In this week's episode we discuss Sweden's new government ministers, work permit plans, and whether the new coalition deal threatens human rights.

Published: 22 October 2022 08:37 CEST
LISTEN: Does Sweden's new coalition deal threaten basic rights?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. We also have expert commentary from labour policy expert Tove Hovemyr and human rights expert John Stauffer, legal director at Human Rights Watch. 

We dig into the makeup of the new government which was officially unveiled on Tuesday and we discuss who the new ministers are and the main talking points in the first week of Ulf Kristersson’s reign as prime minister.

We also take a closer look at the government’s plans for work permits with the help of policy expert Tove Hovemyr.

And and we speak to human rights law expert John Stauffer to examine whether the new coalition’s contract constitutes a threat to fundamental rights.

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode here:

Or search for Sweden in Focus on your favoured platform. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 
SHOW COMMENTS