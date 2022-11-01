Read news from:
SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: What problems are Ukrainian refugees facing in Sweden?

Nearly 50,000 Ukrainians have come to Sweden since March under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive. But with just 71 kronor a day to cover living costs, BankID impossible, no right to SFI, and some forced to move municipalities, it hasn't been easy.

Published: 1 November 2022 12:24 CET
Ukrainian schoolchildren at a school in Norberg, central Sweden. Photo: Ulf Palm/TT

The European Commission on October 14th announced that it was extending the Temporary Protection Directive under which Ukrainians have been given shelter in EU countries until March 2024.

This means that for those that remain of the Ukrainians who have come, their stay here is becoming more and more like a medium-to-long-term situation, particularly as Russia’s recent attacks on power and water infrastructure led Ukraine’s government to request recently that citizens already living overseas stay there to limit demands for power and heating over the winter. 

One result of this is that the lower level of support they receive in comparison to those seeking asylum under the standard route,  which would have perhaps been acceptable for six months to a year, is becoming more difficult to live off, especially in a situation where Sweden is experiencing rising inflation. 

On Saturday, a group of Swedish-Ukrainian NGOs published a debate article in the Expressen newspaper calling on the new Swedish government to increase the spending money given to Ukrainians, give them access to free Swedish classes, and give them more help to find jobs. 

Here are some of the problems Ukrainians are facing. 

Spending money impossible to live on 

Ukrainian refugees living in an asylum centre which provides meals are given just 24 kronor a day for a single adult, which is reduced to 19 kronor a day for two adults sharing household expenses, plus an extra 12 kronor per day for each child. 

Most of the Ukrainians who have come to live in Sweden are, however, in accommodation that does not provide food, and they receive a slightly larger payment of 71 kronor a day. 

“It’s less than one lunch,” Karina Shyrokykh, an associate professor at Stockholm University whose mother is currently living on this basic payment, told The Local. “It’s difficult to imagine how one can survive on this money.” 

“If you’re a mother and two kids, then maybe, somehow, you can survive on that, because if they are three people they can get up to 5,000 kronor a month or something,” agrees Viktoria, a Ukrainian IT professional. “But if you are coming as a single person, it’s kind of not possible.” 

No free Swedish courses

Unlike other asylum seekers who come to Sweden, people coming under the Temporary Protection Directive are not entitled to free Swedish for Immigrant (Svenska för Invandrare, SFI) courses, making it more difficult to learn even the basic level of Swedish necessary to find decent work. 

“It means they are doomed to do the simplest jobs, despite their level of education, because you need to know Swedish to be able to do anything here,” says Shyrokykh. “They are also automatically doomed to be exposed to fraudulent employers who want to exploit them, because they can’t understand their contracts.” 

The municipality of Hylte in the southern Swedish county of Halland last week decided to offer Ukrainians SFI, with the council footing the bill, and other municipalities, such as Landskrona and Ystad have also done so. 

Adult education organisations, such as ABF and Folkuniversitetet, have also been offering free Svenska för Ukrainare courses in various municipalities but it is no replacement for the full SFI course. 

No personal number or access to BankID 

Even Ukrainians who have managed to get decent jobs struggle because the TPD does not, as interpreted by Sweden anyway, give them access to BankID, the digital identity system which is the key to so much of Swedish life. 

Because the EU activated the EU Temporary Protection Directive for a year on March 4th, 2022, and most refugees from Ukraine arrived a month or more later, none of them have been able to prove that they intend to live in Sweden for a year, which is one of the requirements to be officially registered or folkbokförd as living in Sweden. 

This means that they do not qualify for BankID, as being folkbokförd is in turn a prerequisite for being issued a “personal number” or personnummer, and holding a personnummer is in turn a prerequisite for access to the higher “trust level 3” eID solutions in Sweden, such as BankID and Freja Plus. 

Instead, Ukrainians refugees in Sweden have only been issued with the lesser “coordination number” or samordningsnummer, which only entitles holders to ‘trust level 2’ eID, such as the standard Freja digital-ID system, which can only be used to access a few services. 

The Local is currently trying to ascertain if the decision on October 14th of the European Commission’s Home Affairs Committee to extend the directive for another year until March 4th 2024 will allow Ukrainian refugees to be officially registered, therefore granting them access to a personal number and a BankID. 

Instead Ukrainians have to use a bankdosa, a small device similar in appearance to a miniature calculator, for logging in. 

“If you stay here for half a year, it’s not that big a problem,” says Viktoria. “But I have a tillsvidareanställning, a long-term contract, so I will be staying here for some years at least, and without BankID I don’t have so much motivation to stay a long time.” 

Less help getting jobs 

People who get a residence permit in Sweden on the basis of asylum are given an etableringsplan or “plan for establishment”, and receive additional help from the Swedish Public Employment Service in getting a job.

Ukrainians who move to Sweden under the directive do not get the same access to training, career guidance and other support to get into work. 

All they receive is access to the service’s database of available jobs, and access to “vocational introductory jobs”, where 15 percent of working hours can be used for training or guidance, and also jobs with wage subsidies, in which the employer is given a subsidy for giving employment to someone who is finding it hard to get a job.  

Living in limbo 

According to Shyrokykh, one of the big problems faced by Ukrainians sheltering in Sweden is that Sweden has made it so clear that their position is temporary, which makes it harder to get be part of Swedish society. 

“My impression is that since they live in some sort of limbo, it’s really difficult to find a place because they are being explicitly told, ‘it’s temporary, we won’t give you opportunities to integrate, and we kind of wouldn’t want you to integrate, because we expect you to leave’,” she says. 

For Viktoria, a particular problem is her uncertainty over whether time spend living in Sweden under the Temporary Protection Directive will count towards permanent residency or citizenship should she decide to stay longer in the country. 

“What rights does this give us for the future, what options do I have if I want to stay here?” she asks. “So maybe for me, it’s better to move to a work permit.”  

The Local is currently waiting for an answer from the Migration Agency on this issue.  

Are you a Ukrainian living here in Sweden under the Temporary Protection Directive? Get in touch with us at [email protected] if there are any issues you’re facing which you would like us to cover.

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

How has war changed life for Ukraine’s Swedish-speaking village?

Gammalsvenskby, or 'Old Swedish Village', lies in Kherson Oblast, one of four regions illegally annexed by Russia following staged referendums at the end of September. Here's how Russia's invasion has affected the villagers.

Published: 3 October 2022 12:27 CEST
Who lives in Gammalsvenskby?

The residents of Gammalsvenskby are the descendents of Swedish farmers who were forcibly relocated in 1781 from Dagö in present-day Estonia to Ukraine. Over the years, they retained their Swedish language and culture to some extent, with around 900 villagers moving to Sweden – mainly Gotland, Västergötland and Småland – in 1929.

Around 240 returned to Ukraine, and around 70 emigrated to Canada.

How have they been affected by the war in Ukraine?

Gammalsvenskby is located in Kherson Oblast, one of four regions illegally annexed by Russia on Friday following staged referendums.

Sofia Hoas, chairman for Föreningen Svenskbyborna (Swedish Town Residents’ Association), told public broadcaster SR on September 27th that the villagers had refused to take part in the staged referendum on annexation by Russia, deciding instead to lock their doors and gates and let dogs out into their gardens as a deterrent.

“They’d gone from house to house with armed soldiers to carry out this referendum,” she told SR, “but the villagers had decided to close their gates and doors and not let them in.”

“So they went inside their houses, apart from a brave few who went outside to say ‘we’re not going to vote’.”

“They’re proud that they dared to do this,” she told SR, adding that “you can’t vote under the circumstances they’re in, not least if you have a Kalashnikov to your neck, so we’ve told people to do what is safest for them.”

“It’s a fraught situation right now,” she continued, “the Ukrainian offensive is moving forwards, but they’re between the offensive and the Dniepr river, the village is on the banks of the Dniepr, very close to a strategic bridge.”

“So they’re a bit out of the way, but at the same time, right in the middle of the front line. So it’s a nervous wait right now and they’re hoping to be liberated,” she told the broadcaster. 

What has happened since Russia illegally annexed the area?

On September 30th, Russia declared that they had annexed the four Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk.

Writing in the Facebook group for those who live in and support the village, chairman Sofia Hoas described September 30th as “a heavy day in the history of Gammalsvenskby”, sharing reports from the association’s contacts in the village.

“The villagers are saying they’re under great moral stress,” she said, “they’re not going to be able to freely express their opinions”.

Their currency, the Ukrainain Hryvna will also “disappear and be replaced with the Russian Ruble”, she said, adding that this has caused supermarkets to close in Beryslav, the closest small town.

“Since Monday [September 26th], cash withdrawals using bank cards have not worked. There are going to be big problems with buying food, hygiene products and medicine,” Hoas said.

The occupying forces have also threatened to introduce taxes, which they will enforce under armed threat, Hoas writes.

“They say they will start using the Russian curriculum and are going to force their heraldry on us. We want the Ukrainian flag and Zmiivkas, our local state’s coat of arms, in Gammalsvenskby.”

The villagers are also worried that Ukrainians will now be mobilised to fight in the Russian army, Hoas said. “We think Russia wants to stop the West from reacting to annexation. And there’s a risk that Ukraine won’t dare to continue their counteroffensive, as Russia can argue through the annexation that they have the right to protect themselves with Russian nuclear weapons”.

How can I help the people of Gammalsvenskby?

The Svenskbyborna foundation have a long tradition of carrying out humanitarian work in Gammalsvenskby, including language support, support for children and the elderly and donations to the village’s churches, school and care homes.

Since the Russian invasion, the foundation has set up a special fundraiser as well as networks of organisations and individuals to provide supplies to the village.

You can donate to their fundraiser, if you wish, via plusgiro: 187879-2 or via Swish to 123 437 61 41.

