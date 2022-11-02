For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
No Nato nuclear exception, swords and bow and arrow at Almedalen attack, Moderates attack broken electricity election pledge, and businesses slam work permit salary threshold: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 2 November 2022 09:52 CET
Micael Bydén, the Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces outlining the military's future spending requiremnets. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Turkey still says 'no' to Sweden in Nato, finance minister's downbeat economic prognosis, 27 billion kronor needed for civil defence, and key candidate drops out of Centre party race: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 1 November 2022 07:54 CET
Swedish vocab: genomgripande – thoroughgoing/fundamental
Key candidate backs out of race to be new Centre leader
Martin Ådahl, the Centre Party’s economic spokesman and deputy vice chair, has said he is not interested in joining the competition to take over from Annie Lööf, blaming his “family situation”.
“The party leader role requires everything to be fit completely with one’s family situation, and we’ve come to the conclusion that it doesn’t,” Ådahl told state broadcaster SR, saying that he had messaged the party committee drawing up the candidate list to say he wouldn’t be standing.
Ådahl has three young children and describes himself on his Centre Party biography page as a “proud father to young kids”.
The MPs Helena Lindahl and Alireza Akhondi, and the EU MP Emma Wiesner, are the only three people to come forward as candidates.
The party will choose its leader at a meeting on February 2nd next year.
Swedish vocab: att kandidera – to put oneself forward as a candidate, småbarnspappa – father of young children
