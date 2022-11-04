Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Nato chief in Turkey, civil conscription, car charging points, and Halland or Haaland? Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 4 November 2022 07:46 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Environment minister Romina Pourmokhtari at a press briefing ahead of the COP 27 climate conference. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

‘It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of Nato’

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Sweden and Finland were committed to working with Turkey to address its concerns over their possible membership in the alliance, saying it was time to welcome the two Nordic countries into the fold.

“It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of Nato,” he told a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Istanbul.

Çavuşoğlu in turn said that that Turkey believed that Sweden’s new government was more committed to meeting Turkey’s demands. The most important thing was that the actions laid out in the agreement reached in June between Turkey, Sweden and Finland were taken in full, he said.“We knew that the outgoing government could not do much.

The new government is decisive and the new prime minister is going to visit our country next week,” Çavuşoğlu said. During his visit to Istanbul, Stoltenberg met Çavuşoğlu, Turkey’s defence minister Hulusi Akar, and other politicians.On Friday, Stoltenberg will hold a one-on-one meeting with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Swedish vocab: bestämd – decisive

Sweden’s new civil defence minister wants to bring back civil conscription

Sweden’s previous system of civil conscription, which saw all citizens required to take various roles in the event of an invasion or other crisis, should be brought back “in some form”, Sweden’s Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin has told Sweden’s state broadcaster SR.

“It’s going to be a necessity in one form or another if Civil Defence is going to perform at the level we expect,” he said.

Civil conscription has been dormant since 2010 and in the spring the Civil Contingencies Agency called for the government to move rapidly to bring it back.

Swedish vocab: en nödvändighet – a necessity 

New government to invest in more car charging points

Sweden’s new government will invest 400m kronor next year on increasing car charging infrastructure, increasing this to 500m in 2024 and 2025, with the money coming out of the government’s Klimatklivet fund.

“The infrastructure needs to be there if people are going to dare to take the plunge and get an electric car, so that you know that you can load the car at home, at your job and that you can travel,” Sweden’s environment minister Romina Pourmokhtari said.

She said the Klimatklivet fund had been “successful” and proven an “effective way of reducing emissions”.

Swedish vocab: framgångsrikt – successful

Halland or Haaland? Norway football star brings trouble to Swedish region

The tourist board for Swedish county of Halland has complained that it is being “completely suffocated” on social media, due to people misspelling the name of the Norwegian football star Erling Braut Haaland.

Haaland has scored a phenomenal 22 goals in the 15 games he has played in since joining Manchester City this season, generating vast numbers of posts on social media and online. 

But for Halland, the country on Sweden’s west coast that is home to the resort town of Varberg, this has been a minor marketing catastrophe.

“We are Halland. He is Haaland. The popularity of the football phenomenon is completely suffocating our online presence,” Jimmie Sandberg, the head of Visit Halland wrote in an open letter. 

“We are drowning a little in his success,” he told Sweden’s Fotbollskanalen sports channel. 

Swedish vocab: att drunkna – to drown 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Christmas goat to move, vaccine suspended, SD councillor sold military secrets, and a boost to justice spending: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 3 November 2022 08:19 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

The Gävle Christmas goat is moving after 56 years 

The giant straw goat erected every year in the Swedish city of Gävle is moving away from the city’s Slottstorget square to a new temporary location five minutes away for three years, to allow a new culture centre to be built. 

The goat is famed for the annual battle between anonymous arsonists who try to burn it down, and the city authorities, who try to keep it intact until after Christmas. 

Over its 56-year-history, the arsonists have a slight edge, although in recent years it has often stayed standing for several years in a row. 

After 2016, when it was burned down within hours of being inaugurated, it stayed intact until last year, when it burned again. 

Swedish vocab: i fjol – last year 

Swedish Public Health Agency pauses Covid vaccine 

The Swedish Public Health Agency is to stop giving the new Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid, from Novavax to people under the age of 31, after signs that increased the risk for certain heart conditions. 

New data from Australia has shown an increased incidence of heart muscle inflammation and pericardium inflammation in those who have taken the vaccine, said Sören Andersson, the head of the agency’s vaccination programme.

None of the 7,000 people who have received a dose have reported any serious side effects. 

Andersson said the agency would suspend new vaccinations with Novovax until the European Medicines Agency completed an analysis. 

Swedish vocab: hjärtsäck – pericardium 

Sweden Democrat municipal politician ‘sold secret military information’  

Christopher Jarnvall, a new SD councillor in Norrköping, in around the year 2000 was paid 250,000 kronor by the French helicopter manufacturer NH Industries for classified information on a military helicopter contract. 

Jarnvall, who at the time worked in the Swedish Armed Forces’ information unit, was paid by NH Industries as a consultant. 

After Sweden’s military intelligence service MUST discovered that Jarnvall had instructed a Swedish military officer to get hold of the information, Jarnvall’s house was raided and a large amount of information on the heliopters found on his computer. 

Part of the information was on what protection and weaponry the helicopters would carry, information Säpo judged was of “significance for the country’s security”, and information that Jarnvall sent to the NH Industries. 

In 2002, however, the prosecutor laid down the inquiry after the Swedish Armed Forces judged that having to re-run the bidding process, which NH Industries won, would do more damage to Sweden than allowing Jarnvall to get away with selling the secrets. 

Swedish vocab: förundersökning – preliminary investigation 

Sweden’s new government to boost justice spending by 1.4 billion kronor

Sweden’s new justice minister on Tuesday unveiled plans to spend an additional 1.4 billion kronor on boosting the criminal justice system next year, in what he called “the biggest offensive against organised crime in Swedish history”.

Gunnar Strömberg unveiled nearly 5 billion kronor worth of additional spending between now and 2025, 1.4 billion kronor of which will be in the current budget, of which 0.9 billion will go to help police reach the Social Democrat government’s target of 38,200 police employees by 2024. 

“I do not hesitate to call this the biggest offensive against organised crime in Swedish history,” Strömmer said as he announced the spending commitments, which will be part of the budget announced later this month. 

The spending boost is, however, only a fraction of the 20 billion kronor up until 2026 which the Sweden Democrats had promised during the election campaign. 

And as much as 0.4 billion of the 0.9 billion which is going towards the police will go towards funding the increased cost of Sweden’s EU Presidency in the first half of next year.

Swedish vocab: brottslighet – criminality 

SHOW COMMENTS