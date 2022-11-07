How could Sweden’s new budget affect your personal finances?

Svantesson presented gloomy figures for the economy going forward, predicting that inflation could be as high as 5.2 percent, that unemployment is likely to grow, and that the economy will shrink slightly rather than grow.
“It’s difficult to know how deep it will be and how long it will last,” she said of the downturn.
“The prognosis for Sweden’s finances is bleak it there are significant risks that the situation will be worse than in the predicted scenario,” the Ministry of Finance wrote in a press statement.
The government expects GDP to shrink by 0.4 percent next year, with inflation according to the CPI index expected to reach 5.2 percent.
The National Institute of Economic Research (KI), expects a 0.1 percent decrease in GDP for next year, and expects inflation to reach 4.6 percent next year, dropping to below the Swedish Central Bank’s goal of 2 percent by 2024.
“It’s important that financial policy is well-balanced so we don’t exacerbate inflation,” Svantesson said.
She said that the coming budget would be “slightly restrictive”, although when the upcoming energy price subsidy for households was added, financial policy would be broadly neutral.
She also underlined the importance of creating room in the budget so that actions could be taken if the period of negative growth is worse than expected.
“We need to be prepared and plan for the worst,” she said.
She also reiterated the fact that the previous government’s proposed changes to Sweden’s travel subsidy will be scrapped, as the current government considers it to be too expensive.
Other cuts in the Swedish budget include savings to Sweden’s budget for international developmental aid, which will be voted in by the government, with the support of the Sweden Democrats.
The former goal, under which one percent of Sweden’s yearly GDP was to be used on international aid, is to be scrapped, and replaced by a three-year budget.
Next year, Sweden’s aid budget would consist of 56 billion kronor, freeing up 6.7 billion kronor for other measures, Svantesson explained.
She did not comment on whether the budget would include lower taxes. Her party, the Moderates, proposed lowering income taxes by 30 billion kronor during Sweden’s election campaign.
“We are not going to be irresponsible in any way,” Svantesson said. “You will get a better idea of how and when tax cuts could occur next Tuesday.”
The new budget will be presented next Tuesday on November 8th. The three government parties promised tax cuts in the Tidö Agreement they struck with the far-right Sweden Democrats, although the agreement gave no details on when these would take place or how large they would be.
“We’re going to support households in different ways,” Svantesson said. “We will comment on how that will look at a later date.”
