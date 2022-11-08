LIST: The biggest spending proposals in Sweden’s new budget

State payment to municipalities: 6 billion
Increased tax rebate for elderly: 0.77 billion
Increased spending on professional education and apprenticeships: 0.45 billion
Tax cuts on petrol and diesel: 6.84 billion
Retaining higher level of A-kassa unemployment insurance: 5.8 billion
Increased defence spending: 5 billion
Increased spending on healthcare: 2.1 billion
Increased work travel rebate: 1.60 billion
Extra spending on schools: 1.59 billion
Increased spending on criminal justice: 1.43 billion
Charging points, hydrogen infrastructure: 1.09 billion
Increased road maintenance: 1 billion
More money for broadband: 0.6 billion
‘Industriklivet’ green industry subsidy: 0.6 billion
Extended bonus to housing benefit. 0.52 billion
‘Klimatklivet’ green subsidy (car charging points): 0.4 billion
Reduced fuel tax for work machinery: 0.38 billion
Subsidy to ESS particle accelerator: 0.36 billion
Increased tax cut for solar cells: 0.28 billion
Increased spending on sickness benefits: 0.21 billion
Money on protecting wetlands: 0.2 billion
Reduced tax on burning municipal waste: 0.41 billion
Increased funding for Migration Agency and Migration Court: 0.57 billion
