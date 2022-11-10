For members
DISCRIMINATION
‘No such thing as race’: why Sweden’s colour-blind approach is failing
Sweden is one of very few countries that does not collect detailed statistics on its immigrant population. This needs to change, argues David Crouch.
Published: 10 November 2022 13:39 CET
The UN group on race justice gives the preliminary conclusions after its visit to Sweden. Photo: Yvonne Mokgoro (chair), Tracie Keesee and Juan Méndez. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
DEPORTATION
‘Swedish migration does not care that my son has never been to Iran’
When Mehdi Saleh finally got his permanent residency decision after a year's wait this July, it came as a shock. He got a positive decision, but his son Ali was ordered to be deported to Iran, a country where he has never been.
Published: 4 November 2022 10:09 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments