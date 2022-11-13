Read news from:
More people in Sweden expected to get tick-borne encephalitis this winter

The currently mild weather is favourable for ticks. As a result, more cases of tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) are expected this winter, the Swedish Public Health Agency (FHM) warns.

Published: 13 November 2022 15:08 CET
Tick
In the last five years, there has been a substantial increase in TBE cases in Sweden. Photo by Erik Karits / Unsplash

“If it (note: the weather) continues to be this mild, we can count on more TBE cases coming in,” Marika Hjertqvist, an epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency, says.

In the last five years, the FHM has seen a substantial increase in TBE cases – a trend that looks set to continue.

Number of cases on the rise

“We have looked at how climate change may affect infectious diseases in the future, and we have seen that TBE has already increased very much,” Hjertqvist says, adding that other factors can also explain the increase.

There are recommendations in place on TBE vaccination for people who live or often stay in areas with a high risk of infection.

“Ticks crawl around on your body before they bite, and in some cases, you can catch them before they bite you,” Hjertqvist says.

The regions that usually have the highest number of TBE cases are Sörmland and Uppsala, according to the FHM.

