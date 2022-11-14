Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

'Most serious spy case in history', anti-extremism law postponed, ticks, and a lone wolf: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 14 November 2022 08:21 CET
The wolf pack established in central Skåne was photographed by wildlife cameras in January. Photo: Skåne county administration.

Swedish-Iranian brothers could be ‘the most serious spy case in modern Swedish history’ 

The depth of penetration the suspected Russian spy Peyman Kia appears to have achieved into Sweden’s intelligence agencies risks undermining the confidence of Sweden’s intelligence partners, the intelligence expert Wilhelm Agrell has told Sweden’s TT newswire. 

“The worst thing that can happen is to have a partner who is leaking to your opponents,” he said. “This could have devastating consequences for mutual confidence in the relation.” 

He said that the case could be even more serious than the cases of Stig Wennerström, who passed military secrets to the Soviet Union in the 1950s and early 1960s, and Stig Bergling, who was a spy in the 1970s, as neither of those two had penetrated Sweden’s intelligence agencies. 

Peyman Kia, 42, and his younger brother Payam Kia, 35, have both been charged with passing information to Russia, when the older brother was employed in counter-espionage at Säpo and Must, Sweden’s military intelligence agency. 

The extent of the damage, Agrell argued, depended on how early on Säpo had begun to suspect Kia and how they had acted on their suspicions. 

Swedish vocab: svensk underrättelsetjänst – Swedish intelligence

Sweden postpones introduction of tougher measures against extremism

The parliamentary political parties in Sweden agree that state subsidies to organisations linked to extremism must be stopped. But the implementation of stricter rules is now being postponed.

“There have been objections from various quarters,” Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed said.

The Swedish government is withdrawing the bill on stricter requirements linked to democratic values for civil society groups and religious communities.

The bill aimed to tighten the rules so that no public funds go to anti-democratic forces or violent extremism.

Agreement on the issue was reached in the Swedish parliament in 2015. However, despite multiple proposals being presented, there is still no legislation in place.

The new government does not want to adopt the bill which the previous government put forward in August.

“It is the previous government’s bill. There have been objections to it from various quarters. The government is withdrawing it in order to prepare the issue further,” Forssmed told the news agency TT.

Swedish vocab: en invändning – an objection

More people in Sweden expected to get tick-borne encephalitis this winter

The currently mild weather is favourable for ticks. As a result, more cases of tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) are expected this winter, the Swedish Public Health Agency has warned.

“If [the weather] continues to be this mild, we can count on more TBE cases coming in,” Marika Hjertqvist, an epidemiologist at the agency, told TT.

In the last five years, the agency has seen a substantial increase in TBE cases – a trend that looks set to continue.

Swedish vocab: en fästing – a tick

Suspected wolf attack in central Skåne 

Five sheep have been killed and one wounded in a suspected wolf attack in Hörby, 30 minutes outside Malmö, meaning hunters are likely to be given the go ahead to shoot the predators. 

“If an individual starts to see sheep as food, it’s good to get rid of that individual,” Nils Carlsson at the Skåne regional government, told the TT newswire. 

Before the hunt can go ahead, DNA tests will need to show that the attack was carried out by the wolf pack which has established itself in the surrounding Linderödsåsen area, and not by a lone wolf which has entered Skåne from Östergötland, which was detected in October. 

A wolf pack must carry out three attacks in a six month period before a wolf hunt is allowed, and the Linderödsåsen pack have so far carried out two. The lone wolf has not yet carried out any attacks on livestock. 

Swedish vocab: en utomstående varg – a lone wolf 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Viking treasure, train ticket compensation, fixed-rate mortgages and no German nuclear in Sweden: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 11 November 2022 08:05 CET
Viking silver treasure uncovered outside Stockholm

A thousand-year-old silver hoard — including eight “extraordinarily well-preserved” neck rings — has been found during the excavation of a Viking-era hamlet in a Stockholm suburb.

The treasure was found during the archeological excavation of a Viking Age settlement in Viggbyholm, Täby, in an area thought to have been inhabited between about 400 AD, through the Viking Age (800–1050 AD), and into the early Middle Ages. The archeologists have found more than 20 houses and buildings at the site. 

“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime”, said Maria Lingström at The Archaeologists, National Historical Museums, in Sweden, in a press release

Archeologists at the dig found the coin buried under what was once the wooden floor in a building, with silver coins stored in a pouch made of linen, which, together with the jewellery, was stored in a small ceramic pot. 

Swedish vocab: vikingaskatt – viking treasure

SJ train company offer compensation after booking chaos

State-owned train company SJ is offering to compensate customers who were affected by booking issues following the release of train tickets for Christmas and New Year. Over the course of two days, customers were booted out of the booking system due to technical issues, which led to prices rising.

“The Christmas holiday is the most important holiday for the Swedish people when it comes to travelling, and of course, our booking system needs to work,” Monica Lingegård, CEO and head of SJ told public broadcaster SVT.

The high pressure for tickets first caused SJ’s website to crash, later causing technical issues for around 24 hours. Those trying to buy tickets complained of constant time-outs when they tried to complete their bookings. As a consequence of the high demand on the website, ticket prices increased due to an automated system based on supply and demand.

“The price-setting system which usually works well was completely malfunctioning. Prices skyrocketed, despite the fact that people couldn’t book tickets,” Lingegård said.

On Thursday evening, SJ announced that those who were affected by the issue on November 9th and 10th could receive compensation. This will be based on a price cap for those tickets sold in the first two days after release.

For SJ InterCity and Regional trains the cap is 395 kronor, for SJ Snabbtåg second class and second class quiet coach, 495 kronor and for SJ Snabbtåg first class tickets, 895 kronor per ticket. All tickets sold above these prices will be compensated automatically.

Swedish vocab: bokningsstrul – technical issues with bookings

Swedish foreign minister to go to Turkey ‘shortly’ in Nato bid

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said Thursday he would go to the Turkish capital Ankara “shortly” to push forward the Scandinavian country’s Nato accession bid.

“Sweden is working diligently towards a quick and seamless entry into Nato,” Billström told a press conference in Berlin after meeting Germany’s foreign minister.

“I will shortly go to Ankara this autumn to continue discussions with my counterparts there,” Billström said.

Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and scrambled to become Nato members in May, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

But Turkey has threatened to block their bids and sought concessions, leading to a deal in June with the Nordic states that included provisions on extraditions and sharing information.

Swedish vocab: snart – shortly

German energy giant has ‘no plans to build nuclear in Sweden’ 

The German energy giant Uniper has denied having any plans or intention of building a new nuclear power station in Sweden, only days after Åsa Carlson, chief executive of Barsebäck Kraft, one of the company’s daughter companies, said she hoped to set up a new ‘energy park’ on the site of the decommissioned Barsebäck nuclear power plant, which would involve a new nuclear plant. 

“We have no plans, either in Sweden or anywhere else, to build a new nuclear power plant. That is the fact,” the company’s spokesperson George Oppermann told Sweden’s state radio broadcaster SR. 

Swedish vocab: kärnkraft – nuclear power

Majority of property buyers choose variable rates

New mortgage customers in SBAB bank overwhelmingly chose variable rates in October, with 79 percent of house buyers and 87 percent of apartment buyers choosing variable rates. Only 9 percent and 8 percent respectively chose fixed rates for all parts of their mortgage.

A year ago, 29 percent of villa owners and 26 percent of apartment owners chose fixed rates.

“Variable interest rates were under the longer fixed-term interest rates in October, and prognoses indicate that variable rates are expected to stay under the longer-term fixed rates,” Claudia Wörmann, property finance expert at SBAB said in a press statement.

SBAB’s average interest on mortgages with variable rates (more specifically, a three-month fixed interest rate), were around 3.04 percent during October.

For a two-year fixed rate, the average was 4.27 percent, for three years it was 4.29 percent and for ten years 4.28 percent.

Swedish vocabrörlig ränta, bunden ränta – variable rate, fixed rate

