For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
'Most serious spy case in history', anti-extremism law postponed, ticks, and a lone wolf: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 14 November 2022 08:21 CET
The wolf pack established in central Skåne was photographed by wildlife cameras in January. Photo: Skåne county administration.
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Viking treasure, train ticket compensation, fixed-rate mortgages and no German nuclear in Sweden: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 11 November 2022 08:05 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments