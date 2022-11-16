Sweden could finally scrap its historic ban on spontaneous dancing

Politicians have been trying to scrap the widely ridiculed rule for decades, with no fewer than 20 motions to abolish it put forward by members of parliament between 2011 ans 2014, leading in 2016 to a parliamentary vote in favour of repealing the law.

But the former Social Democrat-led government never implemented the change

First a government inquiry concluded in 2018 that the ban served a useful safety function, then the arrival of the pandemic put the proposal on the back burner, meaning restaurant owners continue to be fined by police for allowing unauthorised dancing.

“If I had to choose a law that should be removed, it is the one about the dance permit,” Sweden’s justice minister Gunnar Strömmer told the state broadcaster SVT this week. “But legislative work is underway and it will probably be ready to go quite soon.”

Lars Püss, a Moderate Party MP from Halmstad, who has written three of the motions to repeal the law, told SVT that it was “insane”.

“People are happy and having a good time and take a few dance steps and there you lose your livelihood,” he said.

The Social Democrats are the only party in the Swedish parliament whose MPs have never pushed to repeal the law, although a party official told SVT that it was not against a repeal in principle.

The reason it had not implemented the 2016 parliamentary vote was because it had had so many other priorities, with the pandemic and the need to fight gang crime.

“There were, for example, about 80 tougher penalties and several investments in the police. Now it is up to the new government to put forward a proposal on the issue,” a spokesperson told SVT.