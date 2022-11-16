Sweden to send air defence system and ammunition to Ukraine

Read news from:
SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Sweden said on Wednesday it would provide Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid worth more than $350 million to help it cope with the upcoming winter.

Published: 16 November 2022 11:12 CET
The Swedish Armed Forces display the 103 (LvS103) Patriot at a press event in Nyhamnen in Malmö for National Total Defence Day in June. Sweden has not said which air defence system it is sending to Ukraine. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Stockholm will contribute military aid worth three billion kronor ($286 million) plus additional humanitarian aid of 720 million kronor ($69 million), the government said.

The military aid will include an air defence system and ammunition, but the government would not disclose which system or the value due to “operational secrecy”.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the aid package, Sweden’s ninth to Ukraine since the war began, was its largest so far.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (right), and Defence Minister Pål Jonson announce the aid package alongside Aid and Foreign Trade Minister Johan Forssell. Photo: Stefan Jerrevång/TT

The humanitarian package will be channelled through the World Food Programme, World Bank funds and Ukraine Green Recovery Programme, while the military aid also includes winter supplies such as tents and clothing.

Part of the humanitarian aid will also go to Ukraine’s impoverished neighbour Moldova, which has taken in a large number of Ukrainian refugees and has suffered direct consequences of the war, including a halt in electricity supplies from Ukraine.

Russian troops withdraw from Swedish village in southern Ukraine

Russian troops have now left Gammalsvenskby, the Swedish-speaking town in the Kherson Oblast of Ukraine, according to the Svenskbyborna Association who are active in the area.

Published: 11 November 2022 14:55 CET
“Finally!” Sofia Hoas, the chair of the Svenskbyborna Association wrote in a Facebook post. “The Russian occupants left Gammalsvenskby yesterday.”

The news is not all good, however, as the Russian occupants destroyed much of the village’s vital infrastructure before they withdrew.

“Before they left they knocked down all the electricity lines around the village and mined everything in the surrounding area,” Hoas said.

“They also said that the village will be destroyed from the other side of the river.”

The Gammalsvenskby village lies on the Dniepr river in Kherson Oblast, with the area on the other side of the river still under Russian control.

“As a leaving present, they destroyed Kungsvägen, as well as the road to Novo Berislav,” Hoas said.

Kungsvägen, literally ‘Kings Road’ was built in 2008 to coincide with the Swedish King and Queen’s visit to the village the same year.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia visit Gammalsvenskby on a state visit to Ukraine in 2008. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT/Scanpix

According to Hoas, the village is now “isolated” with a “large risk” of bombing.

The Svenskbyborna Association, along with Swedish aid organisations Blågula bilen and Operation Aid, are working with locals to provide assistance to the village, which now has no access to electricity, water or internet.

“They don’t have any fuel either to keep their houses warm in the run-up to winter, which is now knocking on the door,” Hoas said. “Evacuation to safer areas might also become relevant, if needed.”

She added that those wishing to provide assistance to the village can donate to the Svenskbyborna Association by sending a plusgiro to 187879-2 or sending money via the Swish service to 123 437 61 41.

