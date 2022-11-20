Read news from:
Warnings in place as heavy snow continues in Sweden

Swedish weather forecaster SMHI has warned of further disruptions, as snow continues to fall over large parts of Sweden, in particular the southern part of the country.

Published: 20 November 2022 16:59 CET
A cyclist battling heavy snow in Stockholm, November 2022
The first proper snowfall of the year swept across southeastern Sweden over the weekend, including Stockholm, which affected travel plans. Photo: Janerik Henriksson / TT

Swedish weather forecaster SMHI has extended its orange warning to the Stockholm area and Gotland.

In an orange warning, there is a risk of very limited accessibility on roads and public transport service delays and cancellations.

SMHI issued the orange warning over large parts of Stockholm on Sunday lunchtime. 

“It applies to heavy snowfall from tonight to tomorrow evening. It is uncertain exactly which area most snow will end up but there will be large amounts,” Therese Fougman, meteorologist at SMHI told Swedish newswire TT.

On Sunday morning, 14 centimetres of snow had fallen over central Stockholm, while in Holmbo west of Valdemarsvik, a snow depth of 21 centimetres was reported. In Småland’s Fagerhult and Orrefors, the snow depth was just over 20 centimetres. 

Public transport organisation SL (Storstockholms Lokaltrafik) has advised its travellers to be out in good time if travelling on Monday and to work from home if you’re able to.

SL warned that some services may be cancelled so to check travel services before heading out. On its website, it says that if your journey is delayed by more than 20 minutes, you can apply for compensation.

Traffic between Nybro and Vetlanda. The snowfall in south-eastern Sweden has resulted in an orange warning from SMHI. Photo: Suvad Mrkonjic / TT

During Sunday afternoon, an orange warning for heavy snowfall was also issued over Gotland, which will continue into Monday. An orange warning had earlier been issued for south-eastern Skåne.

A dad lifts up her daughter to the binoculars as Sunday offered sun and snow in Sweden’s southernmost place, Smygehuk. Skåne has gone from summer to winter in one week.
Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT /

Fougman told TT that there may be snow in the western part of Skåne from late this evening.

There are yellow warnings in place over Öland, Gotland, northern Kalmar county, Östergötland and Sörmland. Areas west of Lake Vättern – where heavier snowfall is expected during the evening – and west and south-west of Vänern are also under a yellow warning.

A yellow warning means that some public transport services and road traffic may be disrupted. 

Sweden has experienced an unusually mild autumn so far, with temperatures as high as 16.7 degrees only a week ago.

Swedish vocab: snö – snow

WEATHER

Sweden sees ‘heavy and persistent’ snowfall on Saturday

Swedish weather forecaster SMHI has warned of "heavy and persistent" snowfall in parts of the east coast on Saturday with some areas already reporting 25-cm-deep snow.

Published: 19 November 2022 12:42 CET
Sweden sees 'heavy and persistent' snowfall on Saturday

The wintry weather is expected to spread to many other parts of the country and traffic may also be affected, SMHI said.

This comes after an unusually mild autumn with temperatures as high as 16.7 degrees as recently as November 12th.

“It has been snowing quite a lot,” SMHI’s Therese Fougman told Swedish newswire TT.

An orange warning for snowfall is in place over parts of Götaland’s east coast, where it started to snow overnight on Friday, mainly in an area stretching from Oskarshamn and slightly south.

In an orange warning, there is a risk of very limited accessibility on roads and public transport service delays and cancellations.

On Saturday morning, SMHI reported that the snow was 25 centimetres deep in Oskarshamn, 11 centimetres in Orrefors and 12 centimetres in Hoburg in Gotland.

The snowfall would continue to be heaviest along the east coast at the beginning of the day on Saturday, Fougman said.

However, the intensity was expected to slow down gradually over the course of the evening when winds would also subside. But the forecaster expected further snowfall on Sunday.

Yellow warnings are in place for Gotland, Öland, southern Skåne and parts of the coast of Götaland and Svealand as snowfall is expected to move in during the day on Saturday or overnight. 

A yellow warning means that some public transport services and road traffic may be disrupted. 

“You hope that people think about it: do I have to go out and drive or can I wait? That you think before you go, plan a little, and allow extra time if you are going a long way,” Fougman said.

Yellow warnings remain in place for the whole of Sweden until Tuesday with the forecaster anticipating milder temperatures in the tail end of next week.

