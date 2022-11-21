Read news from:
Trains cancelled across Sweden due to snow chaos

State-owned train company SJ have cancelled services across Sweden on Monday due to weather warnings, with regional trains between Stockholm and Uppsala among those not running.

Published: 21 November 2022 08:53 CET
Crowds at Stockholm Central after train cancellations due to snow. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

All train operators in the area around Stockholm and Uppsala attended a meeting with Sweden’s Transport Administration following the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute issued a weather warning for snowfall in the area.

At this meeting, the Transport Administration asked train operators to cut down on train travel in the area, leading SJ to cancel all regional departures between Stockholm and Uppsala.

“We’ve decided to do this to cut down the amount of trains on this line,” SJ press officer Leila Fogelholm told TT newswire.

A ticket cooperation system is also now in place, where travellers with SJ tickets can use them on Mälartåg or SL trains between Uppsala and Stockholm.

“If you’ve bought a ticket you can rebook or cancel, or travel with another train. Our snabbtåg express lines and other lines in the country will be running as normal, but of course we’ll have to see how the weather affects travel.”

Trains affected today are those with departure times from 5:00am on Monday and throughout the rest of the day.

SJ could not comment on whether more trains will be cancelled during the week.

“As it looks, according to the forecast, the weather will ease and these trains will be running again on Tuesday,” Fogelholm said.

According to public broadcaster Sveriges Radio, SL will also cancel some trains on Monday, the extra services which usually run during rush hour. Other trains, such as long-distance trains and the service between Stockholm and Arlanda Airport, will also be affected during Monday, so be sure to check your planned route if you will be travelling today.

WEATHER

Warnings in place as heavy snow continues in Sweden

Swedish weather forecaster SMHI has warned of further disruptions, as snow continues to fall over large parts of Sweden, in particular the southern part of the country.

Published: 20 November 2022 16:59 CET
Swedish weather forecaster SMHI has extended its orange warning to the Stockholm area and Gotland.

In an orange warning, there is a risk of very limited accessibility on roads and public transport service delays and cancellations.

SMHI issued the orange warning over large parts of Stockholm on Sunday lunchtime. 

“It applies to heavy snowfall from tonight to tomorrow evening. It is uncertain exactly which area most snow will end up but there will be large amounts,” Therese Fougman, meteorologist at SMHI told Swedish newswire TT.

On Sunday morning, 14 centimetres of snow had fallen over central Stockholm, while in Holmbo west of Valdemarsvik, a snow depth of 21 centimetres was reported. In Småland’s Fagerhult and Orrefors, the snow depth was just over 20 centimetres. 

Public transport organisation SL (Storstockholms Lokaltrafik) has advised its travellers to be out in good time if travelling on Monday and to work from home if you’re able to.

SL warned that some services may be cancelled so to check travel services before heading out. On its website, it says that if your journey is delayed by more than 20 minutes, you can apply for compensation.

Traffic between Nybro and Vetlanda. The snowfall in south-eastern Sweden has resulted in an orange warning from SMHI. Photo: Suvad Mrkonjic / TT

During Sunday afternoon, an orange warning for heavy snowfall was also issued over Gotland, which will continue into Monday. An orange warning had earlier been issued for south-eastern Skåne.

A dad lifts up her daughter to the binoculars as Sunday offered sun and snow in Sweden’s southernmost place, Smygehuk. Skåne has gone from summer to winter in one week.
Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT /

Fougman told TT that there may be snow in the western part of Skåne from late this evening.

There are yellow warnings in place over Öland, Gotland, northern Kalmar county, Östergötland and Sörmland. Areas west of Lake Vättern – where heavier snowfall is expected during the evening – and west and south-west of Vänern are also under a yellow warning.

A yellow warning means that some public transport services and road traffic may be disrupted. 

Sweden has experienced an unusually mild autumn so far, with temperatures as high as 16.7 degrees only a week ago.

Swedish vocab: snö – snow

