Trains cancelled across Sweden due to snow chaos

All train operators in the area around Stockholm and Uppsala attended a meeting with Sweden’s Transport Administration following the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute issued a weather warning for snowfall in the area.

At this meeting, the Transport Administration asked train operators to cut down on train travel in the area, leading SJ to cancel all regional departures between Stockholm and Uppsala.

“We’ve decided to do this to cut down the amount of trains on this line,” SJ press officer Leila Fogelholm told TT newswire.

A ticket cooperation system is also now in place, where travellers with SJ tickets can use them on Mälartåg or SL trains between Uppsala and Stockholm.

“If you’ve bought a ticket you can rebook or cancel, or travel with another train. Our snabbtåg express lines and other lines in the country will be running as normal, but of course we’ll have to see how the weather affects travel.”

Trains affected today are those with departure times from 5:00am on Monday and throughout the rest of the day.

SJ could not comment on whether more trains will be cancelled during the week.

“As it looks, according to the forecast, the weather will ease and these trains will be running again on Tuesday,” Fogelholm said.

According to public broadcaster Sveriges Radio, SL will also cancel some trains on Monday, the extra services which usually run during rush hour. Other trains, such as long-distance trains and the service between Stockholm and Arlanda Airport, will also be affected during Monday, so be sure to check your planned route if you will be travelling today.