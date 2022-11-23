For members
TRAVEL NEWS
REVEALED: Countries fear non-EU travellers face delays under new EES border checks
A number of countries in Europe's Schengen area admit they fear delays and insufficient time to test the process ahead of new, more rigorous EU border checks that will be introduced next year, a new document reveals.
Published: 23 November 2022 16:33 CET
A picture shows "Parafe", an automated border passport control at Orly airport, near Paris on July 6, 2018. (Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments