Consumer Ombudsman calls on banks in Sweden to compensate fraud victims

Tisell urged the banks to take action in a letter to their top management and boards, according to her article on DN Debatt.
This summer, a verdict from the Supreme Court clarified that those who have been tricked into handing over bank details to a fraudster have new opportunities to get money back through compensation from the bank.
After the verdict was passed, the Consumer Ombudsman asked banks to help the victims who had previously been refused their request to get money back, Tisell wrote in an article in Dagens Nyheter.
No response from banks
But there was no response from the banks, according to Tisell, who has now written a new letter to the banks’ top management and their boards.
In it, Tisell urged all banks to follow the Supreme Court’s instructions and reconsider the cases where they have previously let fraud victims bear the entire loss.
“There is no reasonableness in placing the financial responsibility, or the responsibility for preventing crime, on the customers’ shoulders,” Tisell noted.
Every year, thousands of Swedes are cheated out of their savings, and so far this year alone, over 17,000 known cases of fraud have been reported to the police, according to the Consumer Ombudsman.
In total, the cases involve sums of over 400 million kroner.
Member comments