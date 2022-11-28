For members
EUROPEAN UNION
KEY POINTS: Is the EU really planning to double the price of Swedish snus?
Claims over the weekend that the EU planned to bring in a new tax which will nearly double the price of Swedish 'snus' tobacco led to the hashtag #Swexit trending over the weekend. But a commission spokesman stressed on Monday that the story was inaccurate.
Published: 28 November 2022 15:52 CET
For members
BUSINESS
Explained: Why is Sweden so worried about the EU’s minimum wage plan?
EU labour ministers meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss the European Commission's planned minimum wage directive. Why is the proposal causing such unease in Sweden?
Published: 4 December 2021 17:40 CET
Customers visit a branch of McDonalds in Stockholm. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments